Not much is known about "The Division: Heartland," aside from the fact that Ubisoft is developing the game as a standalone battle royale. Most of what's available out there come in the form of rumours and leaks that have not been verified.

But this dearth of information about "The Division: Heartland" appears to have changed recently. New details have been made available, but it appears to be a mistake on Ubisoft's part.

Apparently, Ubisoft may have inadvertently leaked some of "The Division: Heartland" key details ahead of its time, according to Game Rant. Some eagle-eyed observers were able to take a look at what to expect from the upcoming title when the company posted some details about the game on its official store page, which has since been taken down.

This supposed leak was reported by a Twitter user called Unknown1Z1 who posted some footage of the store page. The page has already been taken down but is still searchable via Google Image Search and clicking on the links. What should be more interesting to fans is that the supposed leak appears to have confirmed some of the "The Division: Heartland" rumors that have been circulating around.

And it appears that an announcement of "The Division: Heartland" release date or some other detail about the game might be imminent. "The Division Heartland is now available in the Ubisoft Store listed as 'Coming Soon," Unknown1Z1 posted on Twitter on September 4.

The store page confirmed previous leaks about a special PvPvE operation against the Vultures, an aggressive faction of rogue Division agents. The page also suggests a new twist to the plot that will come in the form of a deadly virus and also mentions Excursion Operations, which is likely about dedicated PvE missions.

A couple of days later, Ubisoft confirmed that it would be announcing some updates about upcoming games including Heartland. "Agents, we'll see you at UbiForward on September 10 for updates on The Division 2, Heartland, and Resurgence!," the company posted on its official Twitter account.