The "Starfield" release date has been postponed and won't be hitting the markets until next year. For gamers who are impatiently waiting for its release, here are some of the exciting details about the space-themed action game.

'Starfield' overview

"Starfield" is an upcoming action role-playing game being developed by Bethesda Game Studios. The game was announced during Bethesda's E3 Press Conference in 2018.

Set in a space-themed world, the game takes place in a place called The Settled Systems, which is located around 50 light years from the solar system. A conflict called the Colony War erupts around the year 2310 between the two largest factions in the game.

'Starfield' release date

Originally, the "Starfield" release date was scheduled for November 11, 2022, according to PCGamer. However, Bethesda announced in May 2022 that the game's launch date had been postponed to further polish its gameplay. "The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them," the developer said.

Unfortunately, the developer did not reveal a new "Starfield" release date window. However, most people expect the game's launch to arrive by 2023. Be sure to stay tuned and be informed of the latest updates about the title.

Longer than 'Skyrim' and 'Fallout 4'

Bethesda's Todd Howard addressed concerns from fans that the game's procedural generation might make its gameplay a bit repetitive and boring. However, he assured gamers that it wouldn't be an issue as "Starfield" will have more handmade content than any of the studio's other games. Howard estimates that the length of Starfield's main story is around 20 per cent longer than the main quests in "Skyrim" and "Fallout 4."

"Starfield's" composer, Inon Zur, also hinted at how huge the upcoming game would be. "Starfield is a huge game. Starfield is a deep game, it's a philosophical game. If you want to play Starfield, it will consume a lot of your being," he said. "I believe that after Starfield, you will be, I wouldn't say, a changed person, but it will definitely give you another perspective, maybe a deeper perspective to your whole being."