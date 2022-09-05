Game developer Nekki hasn't hinted at a potential "Shadow Fight 4" release date at the moment, but that's now stopping some fans from speculating on when it might likely happen.

'Shadow Fight 4' series overview

The "Shadow Fight" is a series of video games developed and published by the Cyprus-based Nekki. To date, the company has already released three games in the series, while "Shadow Fight 4" is the rumoured but still unconfirmed instalment of the franchise.

The original "Shadow Fight" game was released back on February 12, 2011, as a Facebook-based game. Players can battle against each other using long-range weapons, magic spells, or just simply hand-to-hand combat.

The second game, appropriately named "Shadow Fight 2," can be described as a vastly improved version of the original. It was soft-launched on October 22, 2013, but was released worldwide on May 1, 2014, for both the Android and iOS operating systems (as a mobile game).

It was later released to PC (Windows 8 and 8.1) on January 26, 2015,[4] and to the Nintendo Switch on September 13, 2018. The second game was developed by Banzai. Games but still published by Nekki. It still uses the same graphics as the original game, where characters are depicted in 2D silhouettes.

The third and latest game, "Shadow Fight 3," was first released in Canada on July 17, 2017, in India on October 27, 2017, and worldwide on November 16, 2017, for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Just like the original game, the game was both developed and published by Nekki.

One very noticeable difference between "Shadow Fight 3" and the two previous games in the series is that the fighters were no longer depicted as silhouettes. This time, Nekki opted to render the combatants as lifelike three-dimensional characters with a richly animated environment as the background.

'Shadow Fight 4' speculations and rumours

Again, please be reminded that Nekki has not officially confirmed a "Shadow Fight 4" release. Thus, anything you read from this point onwards is purely speculation and rumours for now.

According to OMGGamer, there are rumours saying that the upcoming game will have a very futuristic vibe, unlike the previous games and that the game's setting could be a mixed environment of the past and future. Unlike the previous games of the series, where the platforms are limited, the upcoming title is expected to be available on the consoles Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC aside from being available to mobile gamers.

Of course, there is no "Shadow Fight 4" release date yet, but the publication said that it would most likely be somewhere around 2022. "There are also rumours saying the Shadow Fight 4 Release Date will announce after the release date of Shadow Fight Arena 2," OMGGamer added.