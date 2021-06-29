Princess Diana spent her childhood days at Park House on her future mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate, which Diana's grandparents had rented from King George V and where her father was an equerry to the Queen. The young Diana wasn't fond of studies, loved sports, and also dreamt of finding true love one day, possibly with Prince Charles.

Diana's belief in true love was despite her negative experiences, as she was just six when her mother Frances left her father John Spencer and ran off to live with another man. John Spencer later married Raine, Countess of Dartmouth, and also won the custody of Diana and elder sisters Jane and Sarah, and her younger brother Charles, and the family continued to live at Park House.

She was deeply affected by the end of her parents' marriage and losing her mother, which reflected in her behaviour towards a succession of nannies. Her last nanny, Mary Clarke, remembered her childhood days in a new documentary "Diana At Sixty" released this week to mark the late royal's upcoming 60th birthday on July 1.

"Diana's father told me that out of all the children she had been the most disturbed at the break-up. There had been quite a number of changes of help within the house. Diana would lock the nannies in the toilet and throw away the key, or she would go into their rooms, which she wasn't meant to do, and get their clothes and throw them up on to the roof," Clarke recounted.

Clarke revealed that Diana, who became a fashion icon after marrying into the British royal family, was happiest in trousers and an old top in her younger days. "She wasn't in the least bit interested in clothes. She absolutely hated dressing up. On the few occasions I had to struggle to get her into a dress or skirt, she would go, 'do I really have to do this? I don't see what it matters what I'm wearing, no one's going to look at me,'" Clarke recalled.

Diana's marriage to Prince Charles was a tumultuous one and ended in divorce, but the late royal used to dream about marrying him in her younger days. The documentary reveals that once in a discussion with her girlfriends about what they wanted to be when they grew up, a young Diana told them, "I would love to be a dancer,....or Princess of Wales."