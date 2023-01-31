A twenty-eight-year-old female dog walker named Natasha Johnston was killed in a horrible dog attack by a pack of hounds in Surrey on January 12. The Sun reports that paramedics tried to save her but she quickly died at the scene of the attack at Gravelly Hill in Caterham.

Another female victim of the same pack of hounds was taken to the hospital. She luckily only had non-life-threatening bite injuries and has since been discharged. Police have revealed that nobody will be prosecuted for the victim's death.

Her family's statement was shared through Surrey Police. It said: "This is an extremely difficult time for us and as well as dealing with this sudden loss in our family, the significant level of media interest and the graphic nature of some of the reporting, has been a source of additional distress. We continue to appeal for our privacy to be respected during our time of grief."

Police officers have detained a total of eight dogs who were part of the attack. They are not believed to be banned breeds. One of them was a Leonberger identified as a pet named Shiva.

Witnesses claim Natasha shouted at bystanders to "go back" when the dogs started attacking her. They also said that the walker had been seen struggling to control the pets in her care several days before her death.

Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, the senior investigating officer of the case says, "This is a tragic incident where a young woman has sadly lost her life. Specialist teams have been carrying out forensic work at the scene but this has now been completed and the area has re-opened to the public."

"I know this incident has caused real concerns locally and officers from the local neighbourhood team will be out in the area to provide reassurance for residents. The investigation to establish the circumstances around this incident continues and I urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact us," she continued.