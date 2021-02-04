Dolly Parton is patiently waiting to get her COVID-19 vaccine just like everybody else, even though she donated $1 million for its development.

The 75-year-old singer and humanitarian is not in a rush to get vaccinated. She told the Associated Press that she is not going to get hers "until some more people get theirs." She said she donated not because she wanted to be first in line.

"I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that...I'm not going to jump the line just because I could," Parton explained and assured she will eventually get hers.

"I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait. I'm at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75," she continued and revealed that she initially planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday. But she thought against it as it would look like she is "just doing a show."

"None of my work is really like that. I wasn't doing it for a show. I'm going to get mine. I want it. I'm going to get it. When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I'll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that," Parton explained and hoped that doing so will encourage people to get vaccinated.

As to what prompted her to donate $1 million for the COVID-19 research, the "9 to 5" hitmaker revealed that she followed her heart. She said it was her faith that pushed her to make the donation.

"I'm a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do. When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, 'I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination,'" she shared.

Parton revealed that she did some research with the wonderful people at Vanderbilt (University), whom she credited for their kindness towards her and her people in times of illness over the years. She said she simply asked them if she could donate a million dollars for the COVID-19 research.