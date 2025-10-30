Don Lemon has come under fire after claiming Megyn Kelly 'looks trans' during an episode of his podcast Clip Farmers.

The former CNN anchor, known for his outspoken progressive views, remarked during a discussion of Kelly's appearance with co-hosts John Cotter and Chris Miglioranzi.

The comments sparked accusations of hypocrisy and transphobia, igniting a social media storm and reviving scrutiny over Lemon's history of controversial statements.

'Clockable', 'Chopped' and the MAGA Look

The controversy erupted during the 27 October episode, when Lemon's co-hosts described Kelly as 'chopped' — a slang term implying that someone is unattractive. Lemon agreed, saying, 'Yeah, she's chopped,' before launching into a critique of her appearance. 'It's a lot of hair pieces and makeup, and it's, like, too, I don't know, the whole MAGA look,' he added.

He then claimed Kelly 'looks clockable' a term used in transgender slang to describe someone who can be easily identified as trans. His co-hosts appeared confused, prompting Lemon to explain the meaning and have them Google it live on air.

The remarks drew widespread criticism for using trans identity as an insult, undermining the inclusive stance Lemon has long championed.

MAGA Stereotypes and Body Shaming

Lemon didn't stop at Kelly's gender presentation. He also stereotyped conservative women broadly, saying they are 'too skinny' and adding, 'Eat a f------ cheeseburger.' His sweeping generalisations about 'MAGA women' have been criticised as misogynistic and reductive, further fuelling the backlash.

The podcast segment has since racked up millions of views, with many calling for Lemon to apologise or clarify his intent. While some fans defended his right to critique public figures, others argued that using gendered language as a weapon crosses a line — especially for someone with Lemon's platform and influence. Lemon's remarks have blurred the line between political satire and personal insult, reigniting debates about decency in digital media.

Social Media Backlash and Hypocrisy Claims

Lemon's comments quickly went viral, with critics accusing him of using gender identity as an insult. 'For a man who praises trans people, #DonLemon sure feels comfortable using trans as an insult,' tweeted Big Brother star Jeff Varner. Another user asked, 'The Left is using 'trans' as an insult now?' while a third declared, 'Hypocrisy at its finest. When it's convenient, principles fly out the window.'

The backlash was swift and widespread, with many pointing out Lemon's history of LGBTQ+ advocacy. His comments were seen as undermining that stance, especially given the sensitive nature of gender identity in public discourse. The incident has reignited debates about acceptable language in media and the responsibilities of public figures when discussing identity.

Long-Running Tensions Between Lemon and Kelly

Lemon's remarks are not an isolated incident. The former CNN anchor has a history of clashing with Megyn Kelly, particularly over issues of race, gender, and media bias. Their feud intensified following Lemon's departure from CNN in April 2023, a move widely speculated to be linked to his on-air and off-camera behaviour, including controversial statements about women and political figures.

After leaving CNN, Lemon transitioned to independent media, launching street interviews on Instagram and TikTok before joining YouTube in early 2024. His commentary became increasingly unfiltered, and Kelly was frequently a target. In past episodes, Lemon criticised her journalistic style and accused her of perpetuating conservative media narratives. He also mocked her appearance and political affiliations, often using Kelly as a symbol of what he calls 'MAGA media excess'

No Apology Yet

As of now, Lemon has not issued a public apology or clarification. The incident has prompted renewed scrutiny of his role in the media and the tone of his commentary. Critics argue that Lemon's remarks reflect a troubling double standard, where progressive figures are held to different standards depending on the target of their criticism.

Whether Lemon will face professional consequences remains to be seen, but the controversy has undoubtedly dented his credibility among some of his former supporters. Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly has yet to respond publicly to the remarks, though her supporters have rallied online to condemn the insult.

Lemon's credibility may hinge on whether he addresses the controversy or doubles down on his remarks.

Conclusion

Don Lemon's 'looks trans' comment about Megyn Kelly has triggered widespread condemnation, exposing tensions between free speech and respect in public commentary.

Whether he apologises or not, the backlash underscores a clear message: words carry weight, especially when spoken by those who claim to stand for inclusion.