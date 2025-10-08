With 338 candidates in contention, this year's Nobel Peace Prize could go to one of the most controversial shortlists in recent memory.

Among those reported to be nominated are former US President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk, Pope Francis, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysia's current leader, Anwar Ibrahim. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, 10 October 2025.

A Crowded and Controversial Field

The Nobel Committee received 338 nominations for the 2025 Peace Prize, comprising 244 individuals and 94 organisations, up from 286 in 2024. While the Committee does not publicly confirm nominees, several names have surfaced through speculation, political announcements and public self-nominations.

Donald Trump is among the most talked-about names. He has repeatedly made it clear that he believes he deserves the award, using public speeches to question why it has not already been given to him. Speaking last month to military personnel in Virginia, Trump remarked that the award typically goes to someone who has done, in his words, 'not a damn thing'.

Trump's Nominations: Do They Count?

Trump has reportedly received multiple nominations, including from US Congressman Buddy Carter and foreign figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Carter's nomination cited Trump's claimed role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

However, there is one technical complication. The Nobel Committee only accepts nominations submitted before the 1 February 2025 deadline. The endorsements by Netanyahu and the Pakistani government came after this date, raising questions about their validity.

Other High-Profile Candidates

Elon Musk has also been nominated. The reported submission came from Branko Grims, a Slovenian member of the European Parliament. Grims cited Musk's role in defending free speech as the core reason for the nomination, claiming it promotes peace through the protection of fundamental human rights.

Grims shared a screenshot online showing a confirmation message from the Nobel Committee acknowledging receipt of the nomination. He added that the nomination was based on Musk's consistent advocacy for freedom of expression worldwide.

Pope Francis, who died in April 2025, was also nominated earlier in the year. Dag Inge Ulstein of Norway's Christian Democratic Party submitted the nomination for the Pope's work promoting peace and unity. However, Nobel rules prohibit posthumous awards, rendering the late pontiff ineligible to receive the prize.

A Jailed Politician and a Regional Peacemaker

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has reportedly been nominated by both the Pakistan World Alliance and Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum. In a post on X, the party stated that Khan was nominated for his work on human rights and democracy in Pakistan.

Khan has been nominated before. In 2019, his efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan led to a similar nomination for the Peace Prize.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is another name being widely discussed. Prof Dr Datuk Osman Bakar and Prof Dr Phar Kim Beng of the International Islamic University Malaysia cited his approach to non-coercive diplomacy and his role in facilitating a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia as reasons why he deserves the award.

The Prize Announcement Draws Near

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of six Nobel awards presented each year. While the others focus on achievements in physics, medicine and literature, the Peace Prize often attracts the most global attention due to the public nature of the nominations and high-profile contenders.

The winner will be announced on Friday, 10 October 2025, by the Nobel Committee in Oslo. With speculation running high and public debate growing louder, this year's decision is likely to generate significant discussion, regardless of who takes the honour.