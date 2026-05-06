Donald Trump delivered a series of graphic and politically charged remarks in front of schoolchildren at the White House on Tuesday, prompting criticism that the president's behaviour around the children was 'deeply inappropriate'.

The 79-year-old was in the Oval Office to sign a proclamation reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test Award, a nostalgic nod to an old US schools programme intended to promote physical activity. Instead of sticking to exercise and healthy living, Trump veered into topics including killings in Iran, his long‑running grievances over the 2020 election and his familiar attacks on transgender people, all while flanked by children who looked increasingly restless on camera.

The event had been billed as a feelgood, family‑friendly showcase. Trump was surrounded by school-age children and later by student athletes on the White House lawn, in a bid to revive a fitness initiative associated with past administrations. What they received, according to footage and contemporaneous reports, was a political monologue their parents might struggle to explain on the drive home.

Children's Fitness Mixed With Transgender Attacks

As the children stood around the Resolute Desk, Trump used the occasion to talk at length about 'terror killings' in Iran and 'transgender mutilization of children,' terminology that has been widely criticised by medical groups and LGBTQ+ advocates. He also repeated his false claim that the 2020 presidential race was 'rigged' against him, insisting to the room that he had actually won 'in a landslide.'

Trump used public events to relitigate his election defeat and rail against transgender inclusion in sport. This time, the audience was notably younger. Children could be seen yawning, fidgeting and looking away as he catalogued supposed conspiracies and acts of violence, apparently oblivious to whether his language was remotely age-appropriate.

Moving outside to the South Lawn, Trump convened a larger crowd of student athletes to show off his now-familiar YMCA dance. The tone shifted again. While chatting with the youngsters about their sports, he focused on a boy who said he played football but wanted to try powerlifting the following year.

'You'll never compete against women in powerlifting,' Trump told him, before launching into a story he has told on the campaign trail about a supposed trans powerlifter obliterating women's records. He described 'a man powerlifter' who 'decided to go the other way' and allegedly beat a women's record that had 'stood for 18 years' by 119lb.

In reality, the case Trump was referencing involved Canadian powerlifter Anne Andres, who is a trans woman and set two records at the Canadian Powerlifting Union's 2023 Western Canadian Championship. According to recorded competition data, the records were not 18 years old and neither margin remotely matched 119lb. Andres transitioned more than 20 years ago and took up powerlifting only seven years before she set the marks.

Those discrepancies have been pointed out repeatedly, but Trump stuck to his account in front of the boy, using it to bolster his wider argument about transgender athletes. He then abruptly switched tone again, asking the child: 'Do you think you can take me in a fight?'

President Trump on IRAN: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 What I don’t like about Iran is that they talk to me with great respect, and then go on television and say, “We did not speak to the president.” pic.twitter.com/OBhgDAJE5W — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 5, 2026

Iran Remarks Leave Parents With Questions

As reporters took questions with children still clustered nearby, Trump turned to Iran and reiterated his long-standing warning about nuclear weapons. 'We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. You might be too young for this. They probably know better than most people. But you can't let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon,' he said.

He then backed the idea of arming Iranians to overthrow their government and described, in startlingly vivid detail, what he said happens when security forces fire into crowds. 'You can have 200,000 people protesting and have five or six sick people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes, and you see a guy fall and another one fall, and you have no guns, very few people would be able to stand there and do it,' he said.

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Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that 'they killed 42,000 people last month. Forty‑two thousand unarmed protesters who had no guns,' and described snipers shooting into a crowd of 250,000. He recounted the image of a woman suddenly dropping 'with a bullet right there,' tapping his forehead and adding, 'Always right there.'

Nothing in his description has been independently verified, and his casualty figures have not been confirmed by recognised monitoring bodies, so they should be treated with caution and taken with a grain of salt.

At another point, discussing US missile defence crews on aircraft carriers, Trump mimicked an alarm call — 'They say missile coming, missile coming' — then made an odd sound with his tongue, followed by a performative sigh and a burst of pretend typing on the desk. 'It's almost blablablablabla,' he said, in a moment that left even some adult observers unsure what point he was trying to make.

Secret Service shoots armed man near White House — as Trump holds business event inside https://t.co/2G38fMHJVv pic.twitter.com/EQHQ7Sg6Jd — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2026

Throughout, Trump returned to his election grievances, telling the room, 'I thought I'd easily win the election, which, by the way, I did, and unfortunately, bad things happened. It was a rigged election.' He went on to insist he had won every swing state, 'the popular vote' and '87% of the counties in the United States,' none of which is supported by official results.

As he spoke, the cameras lingered on the children: shuffling feet, wandering eyes and bored expressions. It was supposed to be a civics lesson about fitness and public service. Instead, they were drawn into yet another episode of the long-running Trump show.