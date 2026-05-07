President Donald Trump has sparked outrage by discussing the threat posed by Iran in front of schoolchildren, claiming the country was 'two weeks away' from developing a nuclear weapon that could have killed them. The comments were made on Tuesday during an event in the Oval Office to announce the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test.

President Trump was surrounded by a group of young pupils when he shifted the focus to recent US military action against Iran. He told the children that American strikes, including the deployment of a B-2 bomber, had stopped Iran from acquiring the weapon. 'Iran was two weeks away from having a nuclear weapon and killing you,' the president said, according to video footage from the event.

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The remarks have prompted criticism from Democrats, child advocates and media commentators, who argued that nuclear war threats were unsuitable for such a young audience.

Oval Office Photo-op Veers into Geopolitics

The gathering had been billed as a lighthearted occasion to promote physical fitness among American youth. Mr Trump signed an executive order reinstating the programme, which had not been updated for decades. But the conversation soon turned serious as he described the Iran situation in detail. Footage shows the president explaining how Iranian protesters were shot 'between the eyes' by government forces during unrest linked to the conflict.

Trump talks about Iran war in front of kids, says protesters were 'shot between eyes'



US President Donald Trump talked about the Iran war in front of school kids during an event at the White House. He said Iran was "two weeks away" from having nuclear weapons and targeting… pic.twitter.com/GLyN79gqMV — Online Kalesh (@onlinekalesh_) May 7, 2026

He credited his administration with preventing a larger catastrophe, emphasising the speed of the US response.White House aides later said the comments were intended to underscore the president's foreign policy achievements. Yet many observers questioned the decision to raise such topics in front of children.

One widely shared Instagram post from a popular account captured the moment and drew hundreds of critical comments, accusing Mr Trump of poor judgement in front of impressionable youngsters.

Public Backlash Spreads Across Media and Social Platforms

The incident quickly went viral, with late-night shows seizing on the clip. A host on The Daily Show described it as 'trauma dumping', questioning why the president would discuss nuclear dangers in a room full of small children. 'If there was ever an event where it was important to stick to the topic at hand, it's the one where you're surrounded by small children,' the presenter remarked.

Parents have voiced concerns about potential psychological impact, while some political opponents have called for greater sensitivity in public appearances involving minors. Supporters maintain that Mr Trump was simply informing the next generation about real-world threats.

The controversy has highlighted divisions over how the administration communicates its successes in the Middle East. Mr Trump has claimed credit for de-escalating multiple international crises, but the Iran episode has reignited debate about his style.

Context of US Strikes Against Iran

US forces carried out targeted operations against Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year, which the president said averted an imminent threat. Iran has condemned the actions as acts of aggression, insisting its programme was peaceful.

As of 7 May 2026, diplomatic channels remain strained, with no immediate signs of de-escalation. Analysts say the president's remarks reflect his belief that strong language deters adversaries.The episode has added to scrutiny of how the White House handles sensitive topics with non-adult audiences, particularly amid ongoing regional tensions.