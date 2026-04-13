The stability of the American presidency is facing intense scrutiny as Donald Trump's recent conduct has triggered a wave of concern from both sides of the political aisle. A series of volatile public statements, ranging from feuds with the Vatican to threats of international warfare, has left observers questioning the fitness of the current commander-in-chief, with more than 80 Democratic lawmakers formally calling for his removal under the 25th Amendment.

Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent currently covering his sixth presidency, has highlighted a marked shift in Trump's behaviour, reporting that former allies and advisers have described his recent conduct, including threats against Iran and attacks on the Pope, as 'lunatic' and 'clearly insane', according to Baker.

Veteran Correspondents and Public Data Signal Growing Cognitive Fears

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A Reuters/Ipsos poll published in February 2026 found that 61 per cent of Americans think Trump has 'become more erratic with age' and just 45 per cent say he is 'mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges', down from 54 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in September 2023. Republicans remain broadly supportive, with 81 per cent viewing Trump as mentally sharp, but that figure has declined among independents, from 53 per cent to 36 per cent.

Age has also become a central point of contention. A YouGov poll published in March 2026 found that roughly half of Americans, 49 per cent, believe Trump is too old to be president and about half believe he is suffering some level of cognitive decline. That 49 per cent figure is consistent with a September 2025 YouGov survey and marks a steep increase from 34 per cent in February 2025.

Democratic lawmakers, including Rep Yamin Ansari, Sen Ed Markey, Rep Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep Ilhan Omar, and Rep Ro Khanna, have called for Trump's removal under the 25th Amendment, citing his Iran threats and what Ansari described as conduct that 'endangers all of our lives.' More than 80 Democrats publicly urged his ousting following his threats against Iran.

BREAKING: President Donald Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV on social media, saying the pope should “stop catering to the Radical Left," extending the feud over the Iran war with the first American pontiff. https://t.co/KaoG7yuF71 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 13, 2026

Eccentric Clashes and the Unusual Dispute with Pope Leo XIV

The President's conduct came under further scrutiny following an extraordinary public exchange with the Vatican. The tension between Trump and Pope Leo XIV reached a breaking point after the pontiff condemned Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilisation. Pope Leo described Trump's threat 'against all the people of Iran' as 'truly unacceptable,' speaking to journalists at Castel Gandolfo on 7 April 2026.

'God does not bless any conflict; to cry out to the world that whoever is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, never stands on the side of those who yesterday wielded the sword and today drop bombs,' the Pope said.

Pope Leo said he had 'no intention to debate' Trump, noting that he is not a politician. He clarified that 'the message is the same: to promote peace.'

Trump responded by attacking Pope Leo on Truth Social on Sunday. Trump described the Pope as 'WEAK on crime' and 'terrible for Foreign Policy.'

Critics described Trump's criticism of the religious leader as both unprecedented and tactically damaging. While past presidents have maintained a respectful distance even during disagreements with the Holy See, Trump's direct attacks have alienated a significant portion of the Catholic electorate.

Trump's Former Allies and Critics Want Him Impeached

The international community was recently jolted by what many commentators have called 'unhinged' threats against Iran, which have also drawn concern from traditional allies. Pope Leo has been a prominent voice in condemning these threats, calling for restraint and the preservation of civilian life.

Some Republican lawmakers have joined Democrats in opposing Trump's Middle East escalations, though removal remains unlikely as congressional numbers still favour the president. An increasing number of Democratic lawmakers are calling for impeachment, arguing that Trump's conduct represents a danger to national security, while Republicans blocked a War Powers Resolution requiring congressional approval for military operations against Iran.

Trump Accused of Blasphemy

Trump also sparked significant backlash after sharing and subsequently deleting an AI-generated image depicting him in a messianic role, surrounded by religious and patriotic motifs. Critics and social media users widely condemned the post as '100% blasphemy', further intensifying debate about his use of provocative digital media.

Trump later told reporters outside the Oval Office that the image had been misinterpreted. 'I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,' he said.