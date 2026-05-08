Erika Kirk has denied claims that she is permanently stepping down as Turning Point USA's CEO, telling followers on X on Tuesday, 5 May, that suggestions she was quitting the conservative youth organisation were 'fake news' and insisting she is only taking a temporary break after the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting in Washington DC.

The news came after YouTuber Chase Geiser posted to X that the 37‑year‑old 'will step down from her role in TPUSA,' a claim that ricocheted around social media and was quickly treated in some corners as settled fact. Within hours, Kirk replied directly: 'First I'm hearing of it.' A spokesman for Turning Point USA, Andrew Kolvet, followed up on the same platform with a blunt rebuttal of the chatter, writing simply: 'Fake news.'

Erika Kirk will step down from her role in TPUSA. — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) May 5, 2026

For context, Kirk has been under relentless scrutiny since she took over as CEO and chair of TPUSA in the wake of her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination on 10 September 2025. The high‑profile killing of the organisation's founder, shot in broad daylight at the age of 31, made his widow an instant focal point for both political allies and opponents, as well as a target for conspiracy‑minded commentary that has never entirely cooled.

first I’m hearing of it. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 5, 2026

Erika Kirk's Temporary Step-Back From TPUSA CEO Role

The confusion over Erika Kirk's position as TPUSA CEO stems from her own announcement that she was briefly stepping away from day‑to‑day duties in the aftermath of the 25 April shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

In a video addressing the incident, Kirk spoke about being inside the venue when shots were first reported and described the emotional toll the event had taken. A separate clip, filmed as she was being evacuated from the hotel, showed her sobbing and saying, 'I just want to go home.' The footage, which spread widely online, fed into an existing narrative around her high‑stress public life since Charlie Kirk's death.

Reflecting on the WHCD shooting, she said in her video: 'Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I'm taking time to spend with my family.' She framed the move as a short pause to cope with trauma, not an exit from the organisation.

Despite that qualifier, the nuance evaporated quickly once her comments were refracted through commentary feeds and hostile accounts. Several viral posts stripped out the temporary nature of the break and simply declared that Erika Kirk had resigned as Turning Point's boss.

Nothing in the available record supports that stronger claim, and no formal statement announcing a permanent departure has been issued, so such rumours should be treated with caution.

Her brief withdrawal follows another security‑related retreat. Kirk recently pulled out of a TPUSA event after she said she had received 'threats,' a claim that added further weight to her picture of life lived under constant menace since inheriting the leadership of the group.

Read more 'Fake' Erika Kirk Faces 'Despicable' Allegations Over 'Staged' PR Video Following Hilton Shooting 'Fake' Erika Kirk Faces 'Despicable' Allegations Over 'Staged' PR Video Following Hilton Shooting

Life Under Fire: Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk Faces Internal and Public Pressure

The role of Turning Point USA CEO has never been a quiet one, but in Erika Kirk's case, it has become unusually personal. She has been dissected not just as a political figure but as a widow and mother, with critics parsing her every move for clues about her motivations and state of mind.

Some of the most persistent commentary has come from conservative pundit Candace Owens, who has publicly floated the idea that Charlie Kirk's assassination might be part of a wider conspiracy and has also accused Erika of questionable behaviour inside TPUSA.

Owens has shared what she presents as leaked phone and Zoom recordings in which Erika is heard referring to her late husband's memorial as the 'event of the century' and trying to keep staff morale up before planned cuts. Those recordings have not been independently verified, but they have given Owens and others fresh ammunition in their campaign to portray the new CEO as callous or calculating.

Kirk's own public choices have drawn attention, too. At Charlie's funeral she posted a video of herself touching his body in the open casket and declaring that she forgave the man suspected of killing him. The footage went viral and split opinion even among sympathisers, with some praising the public act of forgiveness and others regarding it as unsettling.

Inside the organisation, former employees have started to paint their own picture of life under Erika's leadership. In an earlier report, the National Enquirer highlighted claims by ex‑staffer Aubrey Laitsch, who said she had worked at Turning Point for four and a half years, most recently as a public relations manager. In a 13‑minute video posted on social media, Laitsch alleged that staff were offered 'no extra compensation [and] no breaks' during especially long days.

Laitsch said she was later dismissed and was told that an Uber driver had reported hearing her criticise the company and say 'no one liked' the new CEO. She rejected that account and suggested a different motive, saying she had 'a gut feeling' she was terminated because she questioned 'the narrative of what happened' to Charlie Kirk on the day of his assassination.

None of those allegations has been tested in court, and Turning Point USA has not publicly detailed its rationale for her dismissal.

Even the question of why Erika Kirk attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner became fodder for argument. Some critics pointed out that the black‑tie gala is typically reserved for the US president, senior staff, and accredited journalists, and questioned what a partisan activist was doing there at all.

On an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, she gave her answer. She said she accepted the invitation as a 'special guest' for one reason: 'Too many journalists have done everything they can to dehumanise me for months, and I wanted to look them in the eye.' In the same appearance, she appeared to jab at comedian Druski and late‑night host Jimmy Kimmel, though she stopped short of naming them.

The picture that emerges is of a polarising figure attempting to run a combative right‑wing organisation while carrying private grief and very public trauma, all under a glare that shows no sign of dimming. For now, at least, Erika Kirk insists she remains TPUSA's CEO, on leave rather than out of office.