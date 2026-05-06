A viral post circulating on X has sparked widespread speculation by claiming that Ellen DeGeneres is 'going blind' after allegedly being diagnosed with kuru, a rare disease historically linked to cannibalism.

The post further attempts to connect the claim to the Epstein files, fuelling online debate. However, there is no verified evidence supporting either the medical allegation or the broader claims attached to it.

Viral Ellen DeGeneres Kuru Claim

The claim originated from a post by a user identified as 'TPV Sean', who alleged that DeGeneres has kuru and is displaying erratic behaviour while in hiding. The post has since gained traction through reposts and engagement, drawing attention due to its sensational nature and references to both a rare neurological disease and high-profile controversies.

Ellen DeGeneres is "going blind" after being diagnosed kuru - the disease linked to cannibalism.



Following the Epstein files release, which implicate her in the consumption of child flesh, Ellen has gone into hiding and is displaying erratic behavior.https://t.co/SlPyDcoQcs — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) April 20, 2026

Despite its reach, the claim does not cite any medical records, official statements, or credible reporting. No established news organisations have reported that DeGeneres is suffering from kuru or any condition that would cause blindness.

No Evidence Linking to Kuru Diagnosis

There has been no confirmation from Ellen DeGeneres or her representatives regarding any serious health condition. Likewise, no medical professionals or public health authorities have indicated that the television host has been diagnosed with kuru.

Searches across reputable news outlets and verified sources show no reporting that supports the allegation. The claim appears to stem solely from unverified social media content rather than substantiated information. Given the sensational nature of the post and the absence of credible sourcing, it is also possible that the content was generated or amplified using artificial intelligence tools, which are increasingly used to create misleading or fabricated narratives online.

What Is Kuru and How Does It Spread

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Kuru is a rare and fatal brain disorder classified among prion diseases. It was historically identified among the Fore people of Papua New Guinea, where it spread through ritualistic consumption of human brain tissue.

The disease affects the central nervous system and leads to progressive neurological decline. Symptoms typically include tremors, loss of coordination, difficulty walking, and changes in emotional stability. Due to the cessation of the cultural practices linked to its transmission, kuru is now considered extremely rare.

Does Kuru Cause Blindness or Eye Problems

Medical literature does not identify blindness as a primary symptom of kuru. The disease mainly affects motor function and neurological control rather than vision. While advanced neurological disorders can impact multiple bodily functions, there is no widely recognised link between kuru and direct vision loss.

The viral claim that DeGeneres is 'going blind' due to kuru is therefore not supported by established medical understanding of the disease.

Epstein Files Claims and Online Speculation

The viral post also references the Jeffrey Epstein case, suggesting a connection between DeGeneres and allegations tied to the disgraced financier. However, no verified documents or credible investigations have linked DeGeneres to Epstein's criminal activities.

Experts have repeatedly warned that social media speculation surrounding the Epstein case has led to numerous unsubstantiated claims involving public figures. These often spread without evidence and rely on association rather than confirmed facts.

Ellen DeGeneres Public Status and Recent Activity

Ellen DeGeneres has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent years following the end of her long-running daytime talk show. There have been no confirmed reports indicating that she is suffering from a serious illness or vision-related condition.

In the absence of verified information, the claims circulating online remain unsubstantiated. The combination of a rare disease, a high-profile celebrity, and references to widely discussed controversies has contributed to the rapid spread of the narrative despite the lack of factual support.