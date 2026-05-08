The divide between high-earning influencers and their followers has reached a new boiling point following a controversial social media outburst by James Charles. The beauty mogul recently used his platform to shame an unemployed woman in financial distress publicly.

However, Charles' move backfired after many netizens slammed him for his reaction. Many said he could have just ignored the plea and moved on, rather than publicly humiliating the person. The criticism was so intense that Charles had to delete his TikTok rant. The fallout has not only further damaged his reputation but also reignited discussions about his controversial history with younger fans.

The Public Humiliation of a Laid-off Spirit Airlines Worker

Read more James Charles Targeted in Viral LA Billboard Over Grooming Allegations: 'Finally Being Called Out' James Charles Targeted in Viral LA Billboard Over Grooming Allegations: 'Finally Being Called Out'

The controversy began when Charles received a GoFundMe link from a woman who explained that she had lost her job and was struggling to make ends meet. Rather than ignoring the message, Charles chose to publicly shame the woman, leading many to label his behaviour as 'cruel.' Critics on Reddit were quick to point out that a person with his level of wealth could have easily overlooked the request if he did not wish to contribute.

The backlash was immediate and severe, with social media users calling the influencer 'vile' and a 'turd' for his lack of empathy. Some users went as far as to mock him with harsh labels, including 'pedophile,' as a way to undermine his moral standing during the dispute. Many noted that it was particularly jarring to see a multi-millionaire lecture a working-class person on financial responsibility.

Commenters on various platforms expressed anger at how the woman was treated. One user remarked that Charles has likely 'never applied to a job in his life,' suggesting he has no concept of the current labour market. This perceived arrogance led to renewed calls for accountability among those who find his public persona increasingly intolerable.

Comment

by u/adularia- from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Comment

by u/adularia- from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Comment

by u/adularia- from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Comment

by u/adularia- from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Inside the Deleted TikTok Rant

In the video, which Charles has since deleted, he reacted while reading the message he received from the woman, whom he called 'lazy' and 'entitled.' He suggested that instead of asking for money online, she should have been spending her time applying for other positions.

'You know what else would help you? Getting another job. Yeah, try that because in the time that it took you to copy and paste the same f**k-a** message to myself, who you don't follow by the way, and probably a hundred other influencers and celebrities, you could have applied for a hundred other jobs but you didn't because you're a lazy piece of s**t and you're entitled and you think that influencers and celebrities should fund your life for you,' Charles said.

Charles added that the woman had never supported him and that it was the first time she had sent him a message. 'Why would I ever help you? You're not a fan,' he said.

Critics argued that his frustration was misplaced and served only to highlight his own insecurity. The consensus among those who watched the full clip was that Charles showed a total lack of understanding regarding how the average person survives.

Grooming Allegations Resurface Amid Age-Related Social Media Jabs

The controversy took a darker turn when TikTok users began linking his current behaviour to his past legal and social scandals. One viral reaction video suggested that the fan 'would have gotten that money if they were just a couple years younger.' This pointed remark served as a direct reference to the grooming allegations that have shadowed Charles's career for years.

These allegations have previously led to major brand losses and public apologies. By mocking a woman who is presumably an adult, Charles inadvertently invited comparisons to how he allegedly interacts with younger individuals. Some commenters suggested his response carried implications about age-based generosity, linking it to the prior allegations.

This connection to his past has made it difficult for the influencer to move past the 'TikTok rant,' as Charles continues to face a digital environment that is increasingly unwilling to forgive his lapses in judgment. The intersection of wealth disparity and past misconduct remains a volatile mix for his future.