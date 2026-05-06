Claims have erupted that a select group of American pastors were quietly summoned to hear a chilling warning from officials. According to those present, the message was stark. Prepare now. A wave of UFO disclosures is coming, and what it reveals could shake the foundations of faith itself.

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The controversy centres on reports that a handful of religious leaders were invited to a private meeting involving individuals linked to government and intelligence circles. Among those named was evangelist Perry Stone, who later spoke publicly about what he claims was shared behind closed doors.

According to these accounts, pastors were told that forthcoming disclosures about unidentified flying objects and non human entities would trigger widespread confusion. Officials allegedly warned that people would turn to churches for answers, placing religious leaders on the front line of a cultural shock.

One participant described the briefing as urgent and deliberate, claiming a voice linked to government circles told them, 'go and tell the church, they are not ready for what is coming.' The goal, it appears, was not just to inform but to prepare.

Claims of Reptilian Beings

Several pastors claim they were told about entities described as reptilian in appearance, yet humanoid in form. These beings were reportedly said to be linked not to distant planets but to other dimensions.

Some accounts go further, suggesting that officials described these entities as creators or influencers of human civilisation. According to these claims, future disclosures may challenge core religious teachings by presenting an alternative origin story for humanity.

Such assertions remain unverified and highly controversial. Scientists and mainstream researchers have consistently rejected the idea of reptilian beings or interdimensional creators as lacking credible evidence. Still, the vivid descriptions have fuelled intense speculation online and within faith communities.

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Warn of Impact on Religion

Central to the alleged briefing was a warning about the psychological and spiritual fallout. Pastors claim they were told that disclosure could lead many people to question long held beliefs about God, creation, and the role of humanity in the universe.

Some accounts suggest officials feared a crisis of faith, with religion potentially being reframed or challenged by whatever information is released. The concern, according to those present, is that people may feel destabilised and seek guidance from trusted figures such as clergy.

There are also claims that religious leaders were given guidance on how to respond, raising questions about whether authorities are attempting to shape the narrative before it reaches the public.

Despite the explosive nature of these claims, there has been no official confirmation from government sources. Figures such as Eric Burlison, who was reportedly linked to one of the meetings, have yet to publicly clarify the situation.

Critics argue that the story bears the hallmarks of misinformation or exaggerated interpretation, particularly given the lack of verifiable evidence. Others suggest it could be a case of selective briefings being misunderstood or amplified within religious circles.

At the same time, growing public interest in UFOs and transparency has added fuel to the fire. Comments from Donald Trump about potentially releasing more UFO related files have only intensified speculation about what, if anything, may be revealed.