Donald Trump's account of how he reacted to a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday is fuelling fresh scrutiny of the former president's condition, after online commentator David Pakman claimed video of the incident shows a 'decline' that Trump himself refuses to acknowledge.

The alarm was raised at the Washington Hilton when shots were heard near the venue hosting the annual dinner, a staple of the US political calendar that draws journalists, politicians and celebrities. Nobody was killed, but the scare triggered a rapid response from Secret Service agents, who moved to shield Trump and escort him away from the stage. It was those few chaotic moments now captured and replayed in multiple clips that have become the latest flashpoint in the long-running argument over Trump's age, fitness and grip on reality.

In a subsequent interview about the incident, Trump painted a picture of defiance. He insisted he 'didn't make it easy' for Secret Service agents attempting to hustle him to safety, claiming he was fighting to stay in place and assess what was happening in the room. The clear subtext was that he remained firmly in control, physically and mentally, in the middle of a security emergency.

Pakman, who hosts The David Pakman Show on YouTube and has long been a vocal critic of Trump, told his audience that this heroic framing simply does not match what the cameras captured. In a new reaction video dissecting the footage alongside Trump's remarks, he argued that the gap between the former president's version and visible reality has become too wide to ignore.

'Now, as we are starting to debrief and kind of process everything that took place, it's impossible to ignore that the entire thing again is a reminder of the degree to which Donald Trump is declining,' Pakman said, casting the episode as part of a broader pattern rather than an isolated misstep.

WATCH: More footage from the evacuation shows President Trump being rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner following THE SHOOTING.pic.twitter.com/7rIuitqXob — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 26, 2026

Video of Donald Trump at the Dinner Fuels Questions

The video from the Washington Hilton shows a cluster of Secret Service agents rushing the stage as the disturbance unfolds. They surround Trump, forming a moving wall of bodies as they attempt to guide him away. In the scramble, Trump appears unsteady and struggles to move smoothly. At one point, he seems to fall to the ground as agents continue to bundle him from the platform.

There is no suggestion in the clip of Trump pushing back against his security detail to stay on stage. Instead, the visual impression is of a man being carried along by the professionals around him, rather than directing the situation himself.

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Pakman seizes on that contrast. 'Donald Trump's denials of what is on video are only further raising questions as to what is wrong with this guy,' he said. He stressed that his concern is less about partisan preference and more about the basic ability to trust what a would-be leader says about events that millions can watch with their own eyes.

He framed it bluntly for viewers. 'This is not about the politics of it so much as it is about, hey, we have the ability to look at what's going on,' Pakman argued, before pointing back to Trump's insistence that he did not fall. 'Then we have someone telling us what your eyes show you was not really what took place.'

Trump's team has not issued a detailed statement addressing Pakman's specific claims about the footage, and no medical explanation has been offered for the stumble seen on stage. Without that, assessments of his physical or cognitive state remain speculative. Nothing is confirmed yet, so any sweeping claims about his health should be taken with a grain of salt.

Analyst Casts Trump's Reaction as Part of a Broader Pattern

For Trump's critics, the incident plugs neatly into an existing narrative about an ageing candidate whose public appearances have become more erratic. Pakman's line that Trump's 'mental and physical decline has become impossible to ignore' is a sharpened version of what many of them already believe, now bolstered in their view by fresh imagery from a high-pressure moment.

Supporters, by contrast, are likely to see another case of hostile media figures reading the worst possible meaning into an awkward fragment of video. The lack of injuries in the shooting and the speed of the Secret Service response provide them with a rival storyline one in which the system worked, and Trump emerged largely unscathed.

A man armed with guns and knives, is in custody after trying to rush the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which US President Donald Trump was attending. Trump was whisked away by security after gunshots rang out.



Here’s what we know. pic.twitter.com/6AJHitfnv0 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 26, 2026

The more interesting question, though, sits somewhere between those tribal reactions. It is about how often Trump's public recollections overlap cleanly with verifiable events, and how often they diverge. When the subject is crowd size or polling, that gulf can feel like background noise. When it concerns his conduct in an active security threat, it carries a different weight.

Pakman is betting that viewers will notice the dissonance for themselves as they replay the Washington Hilton footage alongside Trump's claims of resistance and composure. Whether they see an embattled former president being unfairly maligned, or a man struggling to keep pace with his own mythology, will shape how this moment is remembered as the campaign grinds on.