Donald Trump appeared on 60 Minutes this week following the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident, with clips from the interview quickly circulating across social media platforms. Some posts claimed the footage showed the former president wearing an adult nappy.

The interview, which shows Trump seated during a recorded discussion, prompted a wave of online commentary focused on his appearance. Users pointed to what they described as a visible bulge at the back of his suit, offering differing interpretations of what the images showed.

There has been no statement from Trump or his representatives addressing the speculation. No medical evidence has been presented to support the claims, which appear to be based on visual interpretation of the broadcast footage.

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Social Media Clips Drive Speculation

Clips from the interview were widely shared on platforms including X and TikTok, where users highlighted specific moments from the footage. Some posts focused on how Trump's suit appeared while he was seated, leading to a range of explanations.

One widely shared post from user Bill Madden claimed the footage showed Trump 'wearing a very thick adult diaper', alongside an image from the interview. The post was circulated widely and prompted further responses repeating or disputing the claim.

Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper. pic.twitter.com/ka0seNQM0E — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 27, 2026

Other users suggested alternative explanations, including the fit of the suit, posture while seated, or the way the footage was filmed. Similar speculation has appeared online in previous election cycles without confirmed evidence.

Several of the most widely shared clips were zoomed in or edited, contributing to the spread of the claims. None of the posts included verification from the broadcaster or individuals involved in the production.

In a MASSIVELY VIRAL AND REAL photo, Trump’s diaper has been EXPOSED pic.twitter.com/kyqG8f1vCw — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 28, 2026

Focus Remains on Interview Content

Coverage of the interview has largely centred on Trump's remarks about the security incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and the broader political climate.

During the interview, he praised the response from law enforcement, describing it as 'very impressive' and saying officers 'took him down immediately' after identifying the suspect. He added that incidents of this kind are difficult to prevent entirely, describing the current environment as 'a crazy world'.

The exchange also included tense moments with the interviewer when discussing the suspect's reported motives and references to a manifesto. Trump rejected accusations read aloud during the segment and criticised the decision to include them in the broadcast.

President Trump said he “wasn’t making it that easy” for the Secret Service as it responded when shots rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, because he wanted to see what was going on. @NorahODonnell's interview with the President, tonight on 60 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/Us7RqmMqg2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 26, 2026

While online discussion has focused on visual details from the footage, mainstream reporting has centred on these remarks and the wider political context of the interview.

Viral Discussion Continues Without Verification

The episode highlights how quickly unverified narratives can spread when short clips are shared without full context, particularly when those clips are edited or viewed in isolation. In this case, online discussion has been driven by a limited selection of images and interpretations circulating across social media.

No official information has emerged to support the speculation, and no credible evidence has been presented linking the footage to any medical condition.

As the election cycle progresses, similar discussions are likely to continue circulating online, particularly when high-profile appearances generate widespread attention and are rapidly shared across platforms without additional context.