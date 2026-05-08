Police in Tucson have ruled out any link between bone fragments found near the Arizona home of missing 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie and her disappearance, confirming on Friday that the discovery appears to be prehistoric and unrelated to the ongoing criminal investigation.

For context, the latest twist in the Nancy Guthrie case began when a YouTube true crime streamer, operating under the handle A.J.DoubleU News, was filming near North Craycroft Road and East River Road on 7 May. About seven miles from Guthrie's house in the upscale Catalina Foothills area, he came across what looked like a human leg bone and quickly called police, triggering a brief surge of speculation online that the mystery of the missing grandmother might finally be nearing resolution.

Instead, officers and forensic specialists concluded they were looking at something much older, and from a very different story.

Police Say Bone Near Nancy Guthrie Site Is 'Prehistoric'

Responding at around 10 a.m. local time, the Tucson Police Department cordoned off the area and brought in outside experts to examine the bone. Within hours, the tone of the operation shifted.

'This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation,' Tucson police spokesperson James Horton said, according to local reports. 'This is not a criminal investigation.'

The department called in the University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, who assisted in the assessment. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the hunt for Nancy Guthrie, later echoed that the find was not connected to her case and stressed that their own inquiry 'remains active.'

The firm dismissal undercuts a wave of social media chatter that followed the streamer's discovery. Many followers had been tracking amateur searches near Guthrie's neighbourhood, as frustration grew at the scarcity of solid leads more than three months after she vanished.

Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: What Investigators Know So Far

To recall, Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co‑host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on 1 February after failing to arrive at a friend's home to watch an online church service. She had been dropped at her Catalina Foothills house the previous evening, 31 January, by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son‑in‑law Tommaso Cioni.

In the early days, Pima County detectives said evidence suggested she had likely been abducted during the night. Drops of blood were found on the ground outside her front door and identified as her own. DNA collected on the property contained material from more than one person, complicating efforts to match it through national databases.

Sheriff Chris Nanos, speaking in February, described the mixed DNA profile as a technical obstacle, but not a dead end, and emphasised that external laboratories were helping to process the material.

The first major public breakthrough arrived on 10 February, when the FBI released surveillance video and still images of a masked man seen tampering with Guthrie's front door camera. Federal agents estimated he was between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall, with an average build, wearing black gloves and a black 25‑litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack sold exclusively at Walmart. The footage remains the clearest visual clue to date as to who may have approached her home that night.

A pair of black gloves discovered two miles from the house briefly raised hopes of a forensic match. By March, authorities revealed DNA testing had traced them to a restaurant worker with no connection to the case, another lead that fizzled out as quickly as it had surfaced.

In April, NewsNation reported that the FBI was analysing new evidence, including hairs retrieved from Guthrie's home. The sheriff's department, in a 16 April update, pointed to ongoing work by a private Florida laboratory, which it said was sharing findings with the FBI and other partner labs. No further details of that DNA analysis have been made public, and nothing is confirmed yet, so any speculation about the results should be taken with caution.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Mystery: Why Did Savannah Call Hospitals Again After Annie 'Already Had'? Nancy Guthrie Mystery: Why Did Savannah Call Hospitals Again After Annie 'Already Had'?

Public Appeal Deepens As Nancy Guthrie Case Drags On

Since her mother's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie has used her platform on Today to appeal directly to whoever may have taken Nancy, pleading for her safe return and urging the public to study the FBI footage carefully. The Guthrie family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to finding her.

The case has also drawn coverage from true crime outlets and television specials. A recent documentary segment fronted by NewsNation's Brian Entin assembled experts to examine the evidence and profile the kind of individual who might have carried out the abduction.

Clinical psychologist Dr Gary Brucato, speaking in the programme, described the likely offender as 'somebody with some sort of cruel, sadistic, scheming kind of personality', arguing that such traits usually reflect a long‑standing pattern rather than a sudden snap. The description, while speculative, underscored the grim nature of what investigators believe they are facing.

Meanwhile, the appearance of online sleuths at the edges of the search, including the streamer who found the ancient bone, illustrates both the reach of the case and a growing impatience with the limits of official updates. Police have not discouraged the public from remaining vigilant, but the swift clarification over the bone discovery shows how wary they are of rumours inflating every apparent clue.