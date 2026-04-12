Donald Trump was branded a 'national disgrace' by viewers on Saturday 13 April, after the president dismissed a female NBC journalist as 'fake news' during a tense press exchange outside the White House that was broadcast live on Fox News.

The clash unfolded as Trump spoke to reporters on one of the White House lawns before flying to Florida to attend UFC 327 at the Kaseya Center. The gaggle, aired by Fox News, followed Trump's latest comments on Iran, including a 48‑hour ultimatum in which he threatened to destroy Iranian power plants and oil facilities on Kharg Island if no deal was reached over the Strait of Hormuz. It was supposed to be a quick media hit before a sporting weekend. Instead, it handed his critics fresh ammunition over his treatment of journalists, particularly women.

Reporter: Iran is not listening to your threats about opening the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump: How do you know that?



Reporter: Because it’s still blocked. Are they reopening it?



Trump: Why do you say that? You don’t know anything. pic.twitter.com/AZQJ6bSuuS — Acyn (@Acyn) April 11, 2026

Donald Trump Confronts Reporter Over Iran Question

During the session, Trump fielded questions on his ultimatum and the regional fallout he was threatening to unleash. The mood shifted when an unnamed female journalist challenged his narrative, telling him: 'Iran is not listening to your threats about opening the Strait of Hormuz.'

Trump, apparently bristling, walked directly over to her. 'How do you know that? Why do you say that?' he demanded. When she replied that the vital waterway was 'still blocked' and pressed him with, 'Are they reopening it?,' he repeated himself: 'Why do you know that?'

He quickly moved from interrogation to put‑down. 'You don't know anything. Who are you with?' he shot back. When the reporter answered 'NBC,' Trump immediately labelled the outlet 'fake news,' deploying the now familiar phrase that has become a hallmark of his confrontations with mainstream media.

What followed was a lengthy monologue that appeared aimed less at the reporter's question and more at reasserting his own dominance. Trump told the assembled press: 'We win, no matter what. We've defeated their military. They have no navy. 158 ships are underwater, under the sea. All of their minesweepers, all of their mine droppers—can you imagine? A country has 28 mine droppers. You think that's nice?... From my standpoint, I don't care.'

It was that final line, delivered with apparent indifference, that many viewers seized upon. The details he cited about Iranian ships and mine‑laying capacity were presented as fact by Trump, though he did not offer evidence during the gaggle. Nothing in the broadcast confirmed those specific figures, so they should be treated cautiously until independently verified.

Social Media Backlash as Viewers Call Trump a 'National Disgrace'

Once Fox News' footage began circulating on social media, criticism of Trump's handling of the exchange came thick and fast. On X, formerly Twitter, one viewer summed up their reaction in two words: 'This is humiliation.'

Others were far less restrained. 'What a national disgrace. 'From my standpoint, I don't care!' From the world's standpoint, you're a moron,' wrote one user, fusing outrage at Trump's rhetoric on Iran with anger at his tone towards the journalist. Another viewer asked drily: 'Grandpa is getting a wee bit defensive. Don't you think?'

The commentary rolled on. 'What a clown show,' one person posted, while another called him 'an embarrassment... to America.' None of these responses can claim to be neutral, but together they show how little patience many online observers now have for Trump's repeated attacks on reporters.

The White House did not issue an immediate formal statement on the specific exchange, and there was no on‑air rebuttal from Fox presenters in the moment. The NBC reporter involved was not named in the broadcast and has not, as yet, publicly commented, so her own account of the interaction remains unknown.

Pattern of Clashes Between Donald Trump And Female Journalists

For those who have followed Trump's dealings with the press, the episode felt familiar rather than surprising. It was not, as his critics were quick to note, the first time he had insulted a female journalist on camera.

In November, during a press conference aboard Air Force One, Trump again lost his temper when questioned by a woman reporter. She began to ask about Jeffrey Epstein, saying: 'Sir, sir, if there is nothing incriminating in the files...' Before she could finish, Trump cut across her.

According to the original account, he wagged his finger in her face and snapped: 'Quiet, piggy.' The slur drew immediate condemnation and sparked another flurry of commentary about his willingness to personalise attacks rather than address uncomfortable questions.

Taken together, these incidents paint a consistent picture of how Trump reacts when challenged, particularly by women in the press corps. His supporters tend to frame it as pushing back against hostile media. His critics see something closer to contempt for scrutiny itself, and the 'national disgrace' label now pinned to his latest exchange shows that, for many watching at home, the novelty has long worn off.