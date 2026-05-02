Donald Trump used a campaign-style visit to a Florida retirement community on Friday to boast that he had repeatedly 'aced' a Donald Trump cognitive test, insisting he remains in 'excellent' health even as medical experts warn his annual physical is overdue.

The appearance at The Villages marked Trump's first major public event since an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner the previous week. The president travelled to the sprawling seniors' complex to promote new tax deductions for older Americans and upgrades to accessibility at the Social Security Administration, but the event quickly doubled as a public defence of his fitness for office.

Trump Cognitive Test Claims Centre Stage in Florida Visit

The news came after weeks of questions over Trump's condition, fuelled by his age, bouts of online posting and a string of unexplained bruises on his hands. At 79, he is among the oldest occupants of the Oval Office, and the White House has yet to release his latest full medical report.

Speaking from the stage in Florida, Trump swerved from policy to personality politics, using Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom as a foil. He claimed, without offering evidence, that the 58-year-old governor was in decline and allegedly struggling with basic tasks such as reading and writing before pivoting to his own record.

'We should give [Newsom] a cognitive test. I took three of them,' Trump told the crowd. 'Aced all of them, by the way. You know, I'm the only president. I'm the only president to take a cognitive test because I don't think Obama could pass it. I don't. Didn't he get into Harvard with a C average? I don't know.'

The assertion that no previous president has taken such an assessment is unverified, and Trump did not provide documentation of the exams. Even so, he went on to describe one of the questions he said he had been asked.

According to Trump, the test began with a simple visual task. 'The first question is very easy. It's a lion, a giraffe, a bear and a shark,' he said. 'They say, "Which one is the bear?" And everybody says, "oh, 30 questions" Everyone says it's a very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions.'

The president's highly specific recollection of the cognitive test has become part of his regular political repertoire, used as a punchline, a credential and a weapon against rivals he casts as mentally unfit.

Online Rants, Overdue Exam and Renewed Medical Scrutiny

Trump's Florida remarks followed a prolonged posting spree on his Truth Social platform, where he revisited long-running feuds, from the conflict in Iran to his obsession with cognitive exams. In one post last week he wrote that 'anybody running for president or vice president should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race!' and argued such a rule would have prevented 'people like Barack "Hussein" Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting "ELECTED."'

He went further, claiming he had taken the exam 'three times' during what he described as his '('THREE!') Terms as President' and had 'ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!' None of those claims has been independently confirmed, and no supporting medical documentation has been released to substantiate the idea that perfect scores are as rare as he suggests. They should be viewed with caution unless corroborating evidence emerges.

🚨 BOOM! PRESIDENT TRUMP DROPS A BANGER ON COGNITIVE EXAMS!



“Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination… pic.twitter.com/FKyQWO6Zgk — Kent_smith (@smith86896) April 30, 2026

Yet one of Trump's critics on health matters unexpectedly found himself agreeing with part of the president's argument. Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN's chief medical analyst, has closely tracked Trump's medical disclosures during his second term. After the Truth Social posts, Reiner said he supported mandatory testing — and pointedly reminded viewers that Trump's own check-up was late.

'I agree with the president that anyone running for POTUS should have a comprehensive medical, cognitive, and psychiatric assessment prior to the election,' Reiner said. 'I also believe that the president should be required to undergo such an evaluation once a year, and the report should be submitted to Congress. BTW, the president is overdue for his annual exam.'

The clear implication was that if Trump wants to set the bar for others, he should publicly clear it himself.

Bruises, Scans and the White House's Defence of Trump's Health

Alongside the arguments over mental sharpness, Trump's physical health has been a recurring subplot of his second term. Reporters and photographers have repeatedly noted large, dark bruises on the backs of both his hands since his return to the White House last year.

The White House has offered shifting but benign explanations. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously said the marks were simply the result of Trump's relentless glad-handing, describing him as a 'man of the people.' 'President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day,' she said last year.

On another occasion, officials attributed the bruising to what they called 'clipping' his hand on a table shortly before the World Economic Forum. There has been no suggestion from the administration that the bruises point to a more serious underlying condition, though doctors not involved in Trump's care have noted that recurrent bruising can, in some cases, warrant investigation.

In an attempt to calm speculation, Leavitt disclosed last year that Trump had undergone a 'preventive' MRI scan as part of a broader assessment of his health. She framed it as routine and proactive rather than a response to a specific scare.

The White House has leaned heavily on a statement from Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, which Leavitt read aloud to reporters. According to Barbabella, the president's 'cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal. There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels.'

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'The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health,' the statement continued.

That upbeat assessment sits alongside Reiner's warning that Trump has not yet had his latest full exam and the president's own decision to turn a relatively simple cognitive test into a central plank of his political storytelling. What is missing so far is the detailed, contemporary medical report that would show precisely how he is faring now, rather than how he remembers scoring on tests taken years before.