Donald Trump begins his second state visit to the United Kingdom today, making history as the first sitting US president to be invited for such an occasion twice. The three-day programme, running from 16 to 18 September, is expected to blend regal ceremony with high-stakes diplomacy at a moment of international uncertainty.

The visit will take place under intense scrutiny, as Trump remains a polarising figure in both domestic and global politics. Particular attention centres on the decision for him and the First Lady Melania Trump to stay at Windsor Castle rather than Buckingham Palace, a choice shaped by both renovations and security considerations.

Day-by-Day Itinerary

Trump and the First Lady will arrive in the UK on the evening of Tuesday 16 September. The couple will be welcomed by US Ambassador Warren Stephens and Lord-in-Waiting Viscount Hood before travelling to Windsor Castle, where they will stay in private apartments. The Independent reported that no public events are scheduled for their first evening.

On Wednesday 17 September, they will be formally received by the Prince and Princess of Wales, followed by a ceremonial welcome with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. A royal salute will be fired at both Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. The Trumps will then take part in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate, accompanied by military bands and a guard of honour.

Later that day, they will visit St George's Chapel, where they will lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II's tomb before touring the chapel. A flypast featuring UK and US F-35 fighter jets and the Red Arrows is also planned. In the evening, a state banquet will be held in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, with speeches expected from both the King and the president.

On Thursday 18 September, King Charles and Queen Camilla will formally bid farewell to the couple. Trump will then travel to Chequers, the Prime Minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire, for a bilateral meeting with Sir Keir Starmer. The two leaders will view the Winston Churchill archives, attend a business reception hosted by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and hold a joint press conference.

Melania Trump will follow a separate programme of engagements during the visit. She will tour Queen Mary's Dolls' House and the Royal Library at Windsor. She will also meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and local Squirrel Scouts in Frogmore Gardens before rejoining her husband.

Why Windsor Castle, Not Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is undergoing extensive renovation work, including upgrades to electrical, plumbing and heating systems. The refurbishment began in 2017 and is expected to continue until 2027. As a result, Windsor Castle has become the preferred venue for official events and state visits, including French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit, according to AP News.

Security has also influenced the decision. Windsor offers a more contained environment that is easier to manage during high-profile occasions. Police have prepared for demonstrations both in Windsor and elsewhere, with restricted airspace and additional specialist units deployed.

Political and Diplomatic Significance

The invitation for the visit was extended by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on behalf of the King. The timing highlights the government's aim to reinforce ties with the United States amid global uncertainty. Parliament will be in recess during the visit, meaning Trump will not address the House of Commons. The Financial Times noted that several MPs had previously opposed granting him that platform.

The visit is expected to be carefully managed, balancing royal pageantry with political diplomacy. For the US president, it offers an opportunity to project international stature during an election year. For the UK, it provides a stage to reaffirm the 'special relationship', even as protests and criticism underscore how contested Trump's presence remains.