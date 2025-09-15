Donald Trump's health has been the subject of repeated speculation, with photos and videos of the 79-year-old US President sparking concern about his physical and mental state. Having entered his second term as the oldest person ever sworn into office, Trump has faced intense scrutiny, with sharp-eyed observers spotting details that raised fresh questions. From unexplained bruises on his hands to unsteady appearances at major events, each incident has reignited debate over his wellbeing.

Among the most widely shared images were those showing dark patches on Trump's hands, prompting theories about intravenous treatment, although the White House attributed them to aspirin use and frequent handshakes. A Pentagon ceremony honouring 9/11 victims also saw Trump photographed with a drooping face, fuelling rumours of a possible stroke. Meanwhile, footage of him gripping podiums and struggling with balance added to the speculation. His swollen ankles later explained by doctors as chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in people over 70, further intensified public discussion, while days of unexplained absence from public view triggered trending hashtags such as #trumpisdead on X.

Footage shows Trump not being able to walk in a straight line while meeting Putin😬 pic.twitter.com/2WS3NXjO2c — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 15, 2025

President Trump’s right hand today. pic.twitter.com/6FWPtX0euN — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) September 2, 2025

Trump at his golf club today. He hid from the public for days and won’t let the press pool near him. pic.twitter.com/1PEnOK3I4F — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 30, 2025

Clearest pictures we have of Trump today, 4K images from Getty so that people can stop complaining about video quality.



The droop is clear.



(H/t @atrupar for posting! 🫡) pic.twitter.com/oOIZGX6Aai — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 11, 2025

Beyond physical signs, questions over Trump's mental sharpness have also persisted. Rambling speeches and false claims such as recounting a conversation with his uncle decades after his death have kept concerns alive. While Trump and his team have dismissed reports as 'fake news', the repeated incidents have left many Americans convinced his health is worsening. Each appearance, photo and absence continues to place Trump's condition firmly under the spotlight.