"Parasite" created history earlier this month by becoming the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for 'best picture.' However, US President Donald Trump has completely contradicting views on the matter.

Donald Trump believes that the Academy should not have given the award to "Parasite," a South Korean film, considering the US is currently not on its best terms with the Asian country. Actor Brad Pitt, who has won several accolades including an Oscar for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," was also on Trump's list of what went wrong with the Academy Awards this year.

Speaking from the podium at a campaign rally in Colorado on Thursday, the US president criticised the Academy Awards and asked his supporters: "How bad were the Academy Awards this year?"

Criticising the award-winning South Korean movie, the 73-year-old said: "And the winner is... a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all that about? We've got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year."

I was thrilled to be back in Colorado Springs tonight, beneath the majestic peaks of the Rocky Mountains, with thousands of terrific, hardworking American Patriots. With your help, this November, we are going to defeat the Radical Socialist Dems, and we are going to WIN Colorado! pic.twitter.com/uagWRzFlBs February 21, 2020

The POTUS further questioned whether the movie deserved the award, and added that he wants back "Gone With The Wind," a historical romance film based in the American south during the Civil War and reconstruction that won an Oscar decades ago in 1940.

"Was it good? I don't know. Let's get Gone With the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies," Trump said.

"I thought it was 'best foreign film,' no?" the president further said, as a reference to how the category was previously referred before it became known as best international feature film.

Interestingly, Trump's rant comes shortly after Tom Quinn, co-founder of 'Neon'- the US distributor for "Parasite," made a Trump reference while talking about the Oscar win. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Quinn was asked about the discussion that "Parasite," not being an American film, might not deserve to win the best picture at the Oscars. In response, Quinn said: "I don't know. That sounds a lot like a Trump tweet. So it doesn't make any sense."

Neon responded to Trump's criticism minutes later in a tweet and wrote: "Understandable, he can't read."

After "Parasite," Trump expressed his disappointment with Brad Pitt winning the 'best-supporting actor' award. The actor had himself trolled the president in his Oscar acceptance speech saying: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," referring to Trump's impeachment trial. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing," the 56-year-old had said.

"And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his. He got up, said a little wise guy thing. He's a little wise guy," Trump said, clearly upset about his mention in Pitt's speech at the Oscars.