President Donald Trump has sparked a storm in Washington after unveiling a new White House installation where Joe Biden's official portrait was replaced with a framed image of his autopen signature.

The striking break with tradition has drawn accusations of pettiness, with critics calling the move 'childish' while Trump allies hail it as a pointed political statement.

Inside The 'Presidential Walk Of Fame'

On 24 September 2025, President Donald Trump revealed what the White House described as a 'Presidential Walk of Fame' along the West Wing colonnade.

The corridor showcases portraits of former US presidents, each presented in uniform frames along the walkway. Yet in the space typically reserved for Joe Biden's official photograph, visitors instead found a framed image of his autopen signature.

The installation was highlighted on social media by Trump aide Margo Martin, who shared photos of the corridor on X. Within hours, the images went viral, and the absence of Biden's portrait became a focal point. Both Reuters and AP News confirmed that the framed autopen image had replaced Biden's official photograph, noting the display marks a significant break with White House tradition.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade



Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

Why the Autopen Matters

The autopen is a mechanical device that allows authorised staff to reproduce a leader's signature on official documents. It has been used for decades, particularly when presidents travel or face emergencies that prevent them from signing in person.

George W Bush and Barack Obama employed the autopen sparingly, and Biden has defended its use as consistent with that precedent.

Trump, however, has repeatedly criticised Biden's reliance on the machine. He has suggested it signals detachment from the responsibilities of office. In previous interviews, he openly hinted at replacing Biden's portrait with an autopen image, framing the move as a symbolic reminder of what he claims is Biden's lack of direct engagement.

Reaction and Criticism

The decision drew swift reaction online. Social media users branded it 'petty' and 'childish', while some historians told the Washington Post the change undermines traditions designed to honour the presidency beyond party politics.

Supporters of Trump saw it differently. They described the display as a tongue-in-cheek but pointed message, arguing that it highlighted Biden's frequent use of the autopen and reinforced Trump's narrative of a disengaged presidency.

Symbolism and Political Theatre

Portraits inside the White House have long been used to represent the dignity of the office rather than the personalities who hold it. By substituting an image of a mechanical signature, Trump underscored how even ceremonial traditions can become politicised.

Analysts note the move fits into a broader pattern of Trump using visual symbolism to send political messages. From staging campaign-style events in official spaces to reshaping ceremonial displays, his presidency often blurs the line between governance and political theatre.

For now, Biden's official portrait remains absent from the corridor, and neither he nor his staff has commented. Whether the framed autopen image will stay in place is unclear, but the decision has already reinforced how symbolic gestures inside the White House can generate national debate.