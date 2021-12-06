In another tragedy for Queen Elizabeth II, she lost her close friend and most senior lady-in-waiting, the Dowager Duchess of Grafton, on Friday.

Ann Fortune FitzRoy, who served as the Queen's loyal Mistress of the Robes, passed away at the age of 101. She had been working for the monarch's royal household throughout her 69-year reign after joining as her lady-in-waiting and Lady of the Bedchamber months before her coronation in 1953, reports Mail Online.

The Duchess mostly worked behind the scenes, fulfilling her lady-in-waiting duties including those of responding to letters from the members of the public on behalf of the Queen. However, she accompanied the Queen on important royal occasions as well, including state visits and the State Opening of Parliament. Her position as Mistress of the Wardrobe, a role traditionally wielding responsibility for the monarch's clothes and jewellery, included leading the team of the ladies-in-waiting- friends and assistants of the Queen.

She was awarded for her service when she was made Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in the New Year's Honours list 1965. She was also appointed the prestigious Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by the British monarch in 1980 for her services to the sovereign. The only other people who have held the award longer than her are the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, and the Duchess of Kent.

She revealed her close friendship to the Queen when she made her the godmother to her second daughter, Lady Virginia FitzRoy, in 1954. She also kept the Queen company at Windsor Castle as the 95-year-old mourned the death of Prince Philip at the age of 99 in April this year.

FitzRoy was born on 24th February 1920 to an aristocratic family of Barons, financiers, and of the banking dynasty Smith's Bank of Nottingham. She married Hugh FitzRoy, who later became the 11th Duke of Grafton, in 1946.

Her husband was himself a direct descendant of a King. His ancestor Henry FitzRoy, the 1st Duke of Grafton born in 1663, was an acknowledged illegitimate son of King Charles II and his mistress Barbara Villiers, Duchess of Cleveland.

FitzRoy was the surname given to the "son of a king," and Henry was awarded the Dukedom of Grafton by his father. However, the King created the Dukedom with the banner of a Coat of Arms with Baton diagonally across denoting illegitimacy and marking a visible symbol of having no claim to the throne.