At least four players in the Manchester United dressing room had a falling out following their disappointing loss at Brighton.

With two wins and three losses in five matches, Manchester United have had a low start to their 2024-24 Premier League season. Their latest defeat came at home as they fell 1-3 to Brighton last weekend.

Man Utd's dressing room drama

After the match ended at Old Trafford, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes allegedly confronted fellow midfielder Scott McTominay, who was brought in by boss Erik ten Hag in place of a winger.

Even Manchester United's centre-back duo Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were involved in a spat following a poor defensive display against Brighton, which saw the side suffer their third defeat in four games.

Manchester United are already without their key centre-back Raphael Varane, who is currently sidelined due to an unspecified injury and his return date is still unknown. Former captain Harry Maguire, meanwhile, has already fallen down in Ten Hag's pecking order.

Ten Hag is also without striker Mason Greenwood, who has been loaned off to Getafe and Brazilian striker Antony, who is under an investigation over assault. Ten Hag has also banished English forward Jadon Sancho from the first-team squad. It was earlier reported that since Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag for slamming the boss on social media, the player was removed from the senior side indefinitely.

Gary Neville worried about Ten Hag's situation

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed unhappy players could be "bugs" creating "discomfort and uncertainty" for Ten Hag's strugglers.

"How popular is Sancho in the dressing room? How popular is Maguire? Ten Hag has got some bugs in there that we don't know from the outside what discomfort and uncertainty is being created on the inside.

"You've got a player who's probably changing in the first-team dressing room but is over with the academy. You've got Harry, who was captain of these players 12 months ago but has now almost been alienated to the third, fourth, fifth centre-half", added Neville.

Adding further, Neville said that since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, Manchester United have had several bosses who have found challenges at the club. Neville only hopes that Ten Hag is just facing a difficult start to the campaign and this is not a repeat of "what we've seen previously — where it started to become challenging for Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer".

After five games in the English top-flight, Manchester United are placed 13th in the table with six points. The Red Devils' next challenge is in the UEFA Champions League as they are set to travel to Germany to face off against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

It was earlier reported that Ten Hag had turned into a school principal, with the Dutch boss putting several strict rules in place for his boys. Ahead of the upcoming games, Ten Hag could be expected to further make his rules and regulations stricter in a bid to help his side bounce back.

Manchester United's stars such as Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro are being urged to remain at the club's Carrington training base until after lunch. Ten Hag has also instructed his first team to make full use of the club's newly-refurbished canteen instead of eating at fine dining restaurants near their homes.

Ten Hag is also making his boys wear blood glucose monitors on match days, as well as sweat patches, in order to monitor their individual nutritional and hydration requirements in the hopes that it would be helpful for the side to get the desired results after 90 minutes of play.