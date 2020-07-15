Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, wore a stunning electric blue outfit for her latest royal engagement, but what stole the spotlight was a trendy fitness accessory on her wrist in a complementing colour.

During her recent visit to Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor activity centre on Tuesday, Duchess Camilla was spotted wearing a new fitness tracker on her wrist. The trendy Fitbit was in a unique colour combination of discreet grey and rose gold.

The pictures from her meeting with the carers (someone who takes care of a sick person or young children in their home) at the activity centre were shared on social media by Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. The photographs showed the 72-year-old looking gorgeous in an electric blue summer dress, which featured a pleated skirt, three quarter length sleeves, and a smart neckline.

The Duchess of Cornwall met young carers today during a visit to @YouthActionCF.



The centre provides an opportunity for young carers to engage in outdoor activities as part of a team and build their self-esteem and confidence. pic.twitter.com/EktMdzXNtY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 14, 2020

The British royal teamed the easy-going outfit with a pair of tan court shoes, which is one of her favourite pieces in her wardrobe and has been previously worn on multiple occasions. The mother-of-two accessorised her look with her go-to pearl earrings and a bracelet on her right arm.

The duchess, the eldest daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II, wore the trendy fitness tracker on her left arm. According to Hello, Camilla appears to be wearing the rose gold and grey Fitbit Charge 3.

Fitbit Charge 3 is an advanced fitness tracker that uses 24/7 heart rate and insights about one's body, fitness, and everything in between. It is swim-proof and water-resistant and automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims, elliptical, sports, and more.

The duchess paid the visit to Wiltshire to officially reopen the Youth Action's outdoor activity centre, which was closed during coronavirus lockdown but will now welcome small groups of carers to enjoy outdoor activities on offer. The centre offers support to young carers from the county, giving them the opportunity to engage in outdoor activities as part of a team to help develop skills, build their self-esteem and confidence.

During her interaction with the carers, Camilla said: "I just want to say how grateful everybody is for all you do...I know how hard it's been for you, especially over lockdown."