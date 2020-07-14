Even after months of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the British royal family, it remains a topic of discussion on the talk shows. In his recent episode of new comedy game show "Don't," Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds cleverly sneaked in a quick joke about Megxit.

Hosted by "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds and "Big Little Lies" actor Adam Scott, ABC's latest show "Don't" aired its recent episode "Don't Go Chasing Cedar Rapids" when the two show hosts had an awkward conversation about the former royals. According to Us Weekly, in its "Don't Get Tired" segment, Scott asked a question about Meghan Markle.

"Meghan Markle went from Suits to crowns after she married into the royal family. Before she resigned, what was her official title?" Scott asked.

The question was followed by multiple choices including A. Countess of Cambridge, B. Duchess of Wessex, C. Duchess of Cornwall, or D. Duchess of Sussex. It was at this time when Reynolds made the joke while speaking on the voiceover and said, "Or E. we taped this show seven months ago."

However, the contestants did not get the right answer. They chose the option of Duchess of Cornwall which is the title actually held by Prince Charles' wife Camilla. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are Duke and Duchess of Sussex and still hold the title even after their exit.

This isn't the first time Reynolds took a shot at the Sussexes. Back in January, when the couple had just made the big announcement about stepping down from royal duties and moving to Canada, he couldn't help but poke some fun.

Responding to a New York Times article, Reynolds, who hails from Canada's Vancouver, said: "Nobody injects razzle-dazzle anymore. Particularly in Canada, where they drink it."

The Sussexes announced their plans to move away from the royal family in January. After several discussions with the seniors in the family including Queen Elizabeth II and the heir to the throne Prince Charles, the couple moved to Canada for a brief stay. Eventually, the couple along with their one-year-old son moved to Los Angeles amid the coronavirus lockdown and are currently settling down there.