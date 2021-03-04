Prince Philip's health is slowly improving as he spends his third week in the hospital, his longest stay to date. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the eldest daughter-in-law of the British royal, recently gave an update about his health amid increasing concerns.

During a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Croydon, South London, on Wednesday, Camilla said that the Duke of Edinburgh is "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments," reports ITV News. The future Princess consort added that the royal family is keeping "fingers crossed" for Philip's health.

Prince Philip was moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for "tests and observation" for a pre-existing condition, after spending close to two weeks at the nearby King Edward VII Hospital. Buckingham Palace said during his transfer to the cardiac care specialist hospital that the 99-year-old is "responding to treatment."

Camilla is the second member of the royal family to publicly say that they are "keeping their fingers crossed" for the Duke, whose hospitalisation comes just months ahead of his milestone 100th birthday. Prince Edward also used the same phrase while revealing that his father is "looking forward to getting out" from the hospital.

Meanwhile, a royal source said that the Duke's continued stay at the hospital has darkened the mood at Windsor Castle, where his wife Queen Elizabeth II is currently staying and carrying out her royal engagements. A palace insider told The Mirror: "The staff and all the Royal Family are united in their prayers for the Duke. There has been an almighty and collective effort to keep him and the Queen safe during the coronavirus crisis over the past 11 months but there was a significant shift in the mood when everyone started finding out the Duke wasn't coming home any time soon."

Prince Charles has been the only royal to visit Prince Philip at the hospital, but others have also kept themselves updated about his condition. Prince William recently told photographer Arthur Edwards about his health: "He's okay. They're keeping an eye on him."

A source previously told Us Weekly that the royal family has been "rallying around" the Queen as she deals with her husband's deteriorating health. The insider said: "It's a lot to take on. But as usual, Elizabeth is handling the stress and sadness with great dignity," adding that the 94-year-old is "leaning on her loved ones for support."