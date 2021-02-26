The members of the British royal family have been "rallying around" Queen Elizabeth II as her husband Prince Philip spends his 10th day in the hospital due to an unknown infection.

A source told Us Weekly that the British monarch is "leaning on her loved ones for support" as she deals with the Duke of Edinburgh's hospitalisation. The insider said: "It's a lot to take on. But as usual, Elizabeth is handling the stress and sadness with great dignity."

Her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla, her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, as well as her granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been checking in with her. The insider revealed that "Prince Charles, in particular, is making a real effort to step up."

"Elizabeth is the first to admit that he has been her pillar of strength," the source said.

Buckingham Palace announced on February 17 that the Duke of Edinburgh is being treated at King Edward VII's Hospital in London as a "precautionary measure." The palace later revealed that the 99-year-old, who will celebrate his 100th birthday in June this year, is receiving "medical attention for an infection" and would remain at the hospital for the foreseeable future.

"He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave the hospital for several days," the statement read.

Apart from Prince Philip's health, the queen has been having a tough time due to the recent drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their remaining royal patronages upon a one-year review of their exit as senior royals. A source says: "It's been a rough few weeks for the queen, that's for sure. The situation with Harry and Meghan has been challenging, and on top of that, she's distraught over her beloved husband's health setback."

Meanwhile, there has also been some good news in the family. Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Jack Brooksbank earlier this month, while Meghan and Harry also recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

The Queen has been in contact with Meghan and Harry as well, and has "FaceTime calls" with their 21-month-old son Archie, but "it's not the same" and she is "desperate" to give the toddler a "huge hug." However, her relations with the couple remain "strained," and she has been reportedly urging her grandson to "return home ASAP to talk things through in person and to see his grandfather."