Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a trusted piece from her wardrobe for her latest video appearance.

In the video that was shared by Clarence House on Monday, Duchess Camilla is seen making a fashion statement in a pretty off-white ruffled blouse, which features a statement neckline and sleeves. The British royal teamed the floaty top with one of her favourite tailored jackets.

The ruffled top is believed to be one of the favourites of Camilla, as she has been pictured wearing it on several occasions over the years. The top also features a pussy-bow tie near the neckline, but it was seemingly removed when Camilla wore it for the recording, reports Hello.

The video was recorded by the 72-year-old to thank the volunteers across the United Kingdom, to mark the start of Volunteers' Week which is observed from June 1 to June 7.

In the video, which was recorded at the royal Birkhall residence in Scotland where Camilla is self-isolating with husband Prince Charles amid the coronavirus pandemic, the duchess spoke about the contribution of volunteers to the community.

"Whether you have been vounteering for decades or nearly on call, you are all the thoughtful people, giving your skill, your energy and your time to support and care for others. The past weeks have seen a surge in volunteering, the likes of which few will be able to recall," the royal said.

The video was recorded by the royal in her role as the President of the Royal Voluntary Service, an organisation of which her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II is the patron of. The volunteers' week is usually celebrated during the first week of June, but this year's events have been cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis. Instead, messages are being sent to 'virtual village hall,' social clubs and groups that have been moved online so that "people can come together and enjoy activities at the same time."

In the caption, the Clarence House informed that the duchess, along with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, Sophie Wessex, the Countess of Wessex, and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, have all taken part in 'check-in and chat' calls with those self-isolating, vulnerable or elderly.