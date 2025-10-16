Just four dates remain. That is all John Cena has left in the WWE before he leaves the ring for good, and now the plot has thickened. Dominik Mysterio, the current Intercontinental Champion and arguably the most hated man in WWE, has begun trash-talking Cena. From the start, it was clear that this rivalry wouldn't be built on mutual respect. Now, it feels extremely personal. As Cena nears the end of his legendary career, Dominik is not just looking to challenge him—he wants to erase the legacy that Cena has built over the years.

Dominik Fires Shots at Cena

John Cena has long been a measuring stick in WWE, racking up a historic 17 world titles, being part of countless big matches, and becoming the face of the company. However, there's one title that has eluded him: the Intercontinental Championship. This missing piece has now become central to his farewell arc, as a win would officially crown him a Grand Slam Champion.

Enter Dominik Mysterio. After taking down Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Bálor in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41, he's finally stepped out from his father's shadow and made a name for himself on the main roster. With his villainous rise, ties to The Judgment Day, and scorching affairs with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, he's become one of WWE's most despised heels.

Dominik's cockiness was on full display when he mocked Cena's pursuit of the Intercontinental Title. Speaking to Graps & Yaps, he said: 'At the end of the day, I'm here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some. He's got four dates left, you said? If that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I'll be more than happy to. That's what I'm here for. I'm here to be and stay your dirty double champ.'

Who Will Cena Face In His Last Match?

Cena's farewell tour includes only four remaining appearances, and not all of those will include in-ring action. So, a showdown with Dominik is not guaranteed.

Still, fans are buzzing. In fact, Cena himself has expressed interest in facing Dominik during a promo earlier this year while he was embroiled in a feud with Logan Paul. Fans are eager to see the veteran square off against one of WWE's hottest up-and-comers.

However, there's also buzz that Cena's actual farewell match might be against Gunther, the former Intercontinental Champion and one of WWE's toughest competitors. He's heavily rumored to be Cena's last opponent, making Dominik's challenge potentially more symbolic than realistic.

Regardless of whether that match happens, Dominik's efforts to grab attention have clearly worked. He has positioned himself as the exact opposite of Cena's clean-cut persona. Even if they never lock up in the ring, this rivalry has already ignited interest among fans.

Why Cena vs Dominik Could Be WWE Gold

For Cena, this chapter of his career is all about tying up loose ends and honouring what fans have loved for over two decades. His legacy is packed with title runs, charity work, success in Hollywood, and a reputation for guiding WWE through rough patches. Yet, the Intercontinental Championship—the one title he's never secured—remains the missing piece in his story. And right now, it's in Dominik's hands.

The match does not need a Premium Live Event. It could easily happen on RAW, just like Cena's recent SmackDown bout with Sami Zayn for the US title.

If Cena and Dominik do go head-to-head, it would be an epic showdown of generations: WWE's ultimate good guy against one of its most despised villains. A victory for Cena would wrap up his career perfectly, with every major title finally on his resume, allowing him to drop the belt to Gunther in his last match.

On the other hand, if Cena loses to Dominik, it would be a seismic moment, making Dominik the ultimate heel who destroyed WWE's biggest hero in his retirement run. That kind of heat would be invaluable for Dominik's future in the WWE. Either way, if WWE decides to book this match, it could turn into a real money-maker.