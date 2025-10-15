As soon as Seth Rollins was attacked and taken out on WWE Raw by his own faction and later images of him in a sling emerged, fans and analysts started questioning whether this was the real deal or just another brilliant setup. The worry deepened when news broke that Rollins would need surgery, making it clear this is more than just a plot twist. Still, things are complicated as earlier this year, Rollins confessed to faking a knee injury as part of a big cash-in scheme.

Recent reports suggest Rollins is likely facing shoulder or possibly rotator cuff surgery. The buzz is that WWE's creative team is taking the injury seriously and isn't treating it as a trick. The word is a torn tendon needs reattachment, which means he'll be out for quite a while.

Seth Rollins was spotted last night in Australia with a fan, wearing a sling.



I have no idea what’s real or not...😅 pic.twitter.com/RuyxCJiiRu — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) October 13, 2025

Even The Wrestling Observer, as noted by Sports Illustrated, backs this up, saying that this time around, WWE is treating the injury with the seriousness it deserves, which means they're adjusting their plans accordingly. The need for surgery clearly indicates that this situation involves real consequences, not just a storyline ploy.

How Rollins' Injury Affects WWE Storylines

The confirmation of a genuine injury has forced WWE to rethink its narrative. According to some reports, Rollins' injury sped up the breakup of his faction, The Vision, leading to early betrayals by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. What was supposed to be a long arc featuring Rollins is now scrapped as they have to write him out of television.

As a result, big matches that fans were looking forward to, like Rollins facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania or even a bout with CM Punk in November and the potential for a Shield reunion are now unclear. In short, WWE has to recalibrate its entire upper-card landscape to deal with the unexpected absence of one of its leading stars.

Could Seth Rollins' Injury Be Fake?

This isn't the first time Rollins has kept the audience guessing. Back in July, during a match against LA Knight, it looked like he injured his knee. The show ended suddenly, leaving many to believe he was genuinely hurt. But in August, Rollins cleared things up on Raw, revealing he'd faked that knee injury to set the stage for his Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam.

He mentioned that fewer than 10 people in WWE were in on the secret beforehand. The level of secrecy and careful planning got it dubbed 'the ruse of the century,' and Rollins later admitted he didn't feel bad about pulling one over on fans, colleagues, or other talent. Now, with that previous fake knee injury in mind, it raises questions about whether this shoulder injury is legit or just another long game. But the betrayal by The Vision and the devastating spear by Bron Breakker coupled with the Tsunami move delivered by Bronson Reed could be used in storyline to write Rollins off TV while in real life, if reports are true, he undergoes surgery and recovers. No matter what WWE creative plans will massively change due to this unforeseen injury to Rollins.