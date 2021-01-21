Dustin Diamond is in a lot of pain amid his battle with stage 4 cancer and his loved ones have been there to cheer him on throughout his journey.

It may be a while before the "Saved By The Bell" alum can get out of the hospital where he is receiving his treatments. A source told US Weekly that it has been tough for him since he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been suffering although the insider did not reveal his type of cancer.

"It's not good, it's not good at all. He's going to be in the hospital for a while," the source said and shared that "he's getting through his treatments now. It's tough, it's very hard."

The 44-year old is "going through a lot of pain, but he still keeps his spirits up." But "right now, he's just suffering." The source continued that Diamond "has his ups and downs where he's great one minute, but then he can be in a lot of pain — tears. It's such an emotional time."

However, the former TV star has the full support of his loved ones who check up on him every day. They "try to cheer him up."

"He has a handful of people who are in his close circle — his girlfriend being one of them. They have no idea when he can go home," the source added.

Read more 'Saved By The Bell' star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Diamond was hospitalised on Jan. 12 because he was in a lot of pain and doctors feared that he may have cancer. Days later, his representative confirmed his cancer diagnosis but did not provide further details about the actor's condition. Instead, the rep asked for privacy and prayers for the actor as he battles cancer.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," reads the statement posted on the actor's Facebook page.

I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery.

God Bless pic.twitter.com/zRKioFvhMl — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) January 15, 2021

"Saved By the Bell" co-star Mario Lopez said he "connected with Dustin" and revealed that Diamond's "diagnosis is heartbreaking." But he remains positive that he will overcome it and sent his prayers for a speedy recovery.