Dwayne Johnson is using his star power to bring smiles to children in over 20 hospitals across the United States. In a social media post on Monday, he announced his partnership with Microsoft and Gamers Outreach to gift these kids with one-of-a-kind special Xbox Series X consoles.

"20 years ago my buddy Bill Gates and I debuted the very first ever @Xbox console to the world.

Now two decades later, I'm partnering up with @Microsoft once again to launch their brand new XBOX Series X to the world," Johnson shared on Twitter.

"BUT the best part about this partnership is I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND 'ROCK XBOX Series X' consoles to 20 different children's hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!! he added.

The very first special edition "Rock outfitted" Xbox Series X console comes with a special message from the actor himself, his signature, and iconic Brahma Bull logo engraved in gold on the box. The message reads, "Keep smiling and HAVE FUN! Love, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson." The customised consoles will also have Xbox Wireless Controllers with matching gold Brahma Bull logos.

The console also has "specialised Gamers Outreach Karts, also known as GO Karts." These "are portable kiosks built to easily provide recreation to children who are unable to leave their rooms in hospitals." Gamers Outreach is a charitable organisation that provides video games and software to children battling diseases to make their hospital stay bearable and to bring smiles to their faces.

"These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I'm thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles. You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin'" Johnson continued and concluded his post, "...and stuff like this will always be the best part of my fame."

A press release revealed the hospitals that will receive Johnson's "ROCK XBOX Series X" consoles. The list includes the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Children's Hospital Colorado, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Children's Hospital Orange County, Children's Hospital St. Louis, and Children's Wisconsin, to name a few.