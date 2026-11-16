Electronic Arts has urged players not to uninstall Madden NFL 27 through an in-game message as Grand Theft Auto VI approaches, highlighting the storage demands of Rockstar's upcoming release.

Screenshots shared on X on 14 November show a notification headed 'Don't Delete!' It says a crew is assembling for a 'high-stakes run' and tells players to await a signal from an insider on 17 November. Its pink-and-purple artwork, featuring palm trees and a city skyline, resembles the visual style associated with Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar says players need up to 212GB of available storage to pre-load the game. It is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November. EA has not named Rockstar's game in the notification, although its official Madden account previously referred to the 210GB requirement.

GTA VI Pre-Load Requires up to 212GB

Rockstar's support page says pre-loading began on 10 November, with up to 212GB of free space required. PlayStation's UK support page confirms the same requirement for PS5 users. The figure refers to the space needed for pre-loading, not a confirmed final installed size.

The requirement could force players with limited free storage to uninstall games or remove other data. This is particularly relevant to owners of consoles with extensive digital libraries who may need to make room before launch. Deleted games can be downloaded again later.

EA lists 50GB of storage space for the PC version of Madden NFL 27. The figure varies across platforms and with updates, so it should not be treated as the confirmed size of the console versions. It nevertheless illustrates why the football title could become one of the games players consider removing.

EA's Messages Tease a November Reveal

The in-game notification follows a post from the official Madden NFL account on X on 10 November. It read: 'Don't let 210GB get between you and Your League.' The post appeared to acknowledge the storage space players may need for Rockstar's upcoming release.

Don’t let 210GB get between you and Your League. — Madden NFL 27 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 10, 2026

The newer message points to 17 November, two days before Grand Theft Auto VI launches, but does not identify what EA plans to reveal. Gaming publication Push Square suggested it could involve an update to Madden Ultimate Team, although EA has not confirmed this interpretation.

The reference to an insider and a 'high-stakes run,' alongside artwork resembling Rockstar's promotional style, reinforces the connection between the two games. The actual content of the planned reveal remains unclear.

Storage Pressure Puts Madden in the Spotlight

The timing highlights the competition for players' attention when a major release arrives. Madden NFL 27 includes Ultimate Team, a mode built around ongoing content and in-game purchases. Regular engagement is commercially important for publishers operating games with live-service features.

There is no evidence that EA expects players to abandon Madden permanently because of Rockstar's release. Its messages appear to use humour to acknowledge the storage competition while encouraging users to keep the football game installed.

EA's campaign has made the approaching release part of its own promotional messaging. Whether the 17 November teaser brings new Ultimate Team content or another announcement remains to be seen.