As a fragile ceasefire continues and Israeli airstrikes recede, a new front has opened inside Gaza that pits Hamas against powerful local clans and armed groups vying for control of the war-torn territory.

Over the weekend, heavy clashes erupted in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa and Sabra districts between Hamas security forces and fighters linked to the influential Doghmush clan.

The violence followed the killing of Hamas member Mohammed Aqel, who was allegedly kidnapped, robbed and murdered by militiamen led by Hussam Doghmush.

Residents told the Associated Press that the gang had been looting aid convoys and abandoned homes in areas formerly held by Israeli troops.

By Monday, at least 20 people were reported dead, including Doghmush fighters, Hamas gunmen, a local journalist and the son of a senior Hamas official.

Hamas-linked Telegram channels claimed the group had targeted 'collaborators and traitors', while videos posted online appeared to show its Sahm security force carrying out street executions of suspected gang members as crowds looked on.

The Gaza-based Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights condemned what they called 'extrajudicial killings' by Hamas.

Rival Clans Test Hamas' Grip

The Doghmush are not alone in challenging Hamas' authority. In Khan Younis, members of the al-Majayda clan clashed with Hamas during a recent raid.

In Rafah, Yasser Abu Shabab leads hundreds of fighters in the Abu Shabab clan, which Israeli officials have acknowledged supporting as part of efforts to weaken Hamas' dominance.

A source close to the Abu Shabab group told local media that its recruits are motivated by pay rather than ideology. Hamas accuses both clans of smuggling goods and hijacking humanitarian aid, accusations they deny.

Hamas' Interior Ministry has issued what it called a 'final warning' to armed groups, offering a week-long amnesty for those not implicated in killings. It promised to pursue anyone who continues to resist arrest.

'No one will be allowed to undermine public security or the rights of citizens,' the ministry said.

Between Relief and Fear

After nearly two years of devastation, some Palestinians say the return of uniformed police marks a rare sign of stability.

'It's a first step toward some kind of normalcy and safety,' said Saeed Abu Elaish, a medic displaced from the Jabaliya camp. Others fear a return to Hamas' pre-war authoritarian rule.

Analysts say the confrontations reveal more than a crackdown on crime. They expose the eroding authority of Hamas, whose security forces largely disappeared during Israel's months-long assault. In that vacuum, armed families, local militias and anti-Hamas factions, some backed by Israel, have stepped in to provide protection, settle disputes and seize resources.

These emerging power centres now pose one of the toughest internal threats Hamas has faced since taking control of Gaza 18 years ago.

Fragile Calm, Uncertain Future

For many Gazans, the ceasefire has brought only a tense reprieve. Families already uprooted by Israeli bombardment are again fleeing their homes, this time to escape fighting between rival Palestinian groups. Aid deliveries and reconstruction efforts risk being diverted by those who command weapons rather than legitimacy.

Unless Hamas can restore credible governance and regain public trust, the recent Doghmush clashes may prove to be the opening phase of a deeper internal conflict that could determine who truly holds power in Gaza once the guns fall silent.