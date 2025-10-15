It has been six weeks since the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found inside a Tesla registered to rising R&B artist D4vd (David Anthony Burke). Yet the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has released no major updates, fueling growing frustration among those connected to the case.

The Mystery Deepens

The owner of the Hollywood Hills property previously rented by D4vd's manager, Mladen Trifunovic, has hired a private investigator to uncover the truth. Trifunovic confirmed the decision, saying he respects the LAPD investigation but could no longer wait for answers.

'Our private investigator's work is still ongoing,' he told TMZ. 'I don't have any findings to share at this time. It's still early, and I want to respect both the LAPD's work and the memory of the victim.'

What We Know So Far

On September 8, police were called to a Los Angeles impound lot after workers reported a foul smell coming from a Tesla that had been towed from a Hollywood Hills street. Inside, officers found the decomposing body of a teenage girl later identified as Celeste, who had been missing for several months.

The Tesla was registered to 20-year-old D4vd, whose moody pop tracks such as Romantic Homicide have earned millions of streams. Police later searched the $20,000-a-month property in the Hollywood Hills that his manager had been renting.

Sources told TMZ that investigators were looking for blood evidence, but so far, the LAPD has not confirmed what was found or whether anyone is being treated as a suspect.

Friends of D4vd's circle reportedly believed Celeste was 19, though records later confirmed she was only 15. Her body, thought to have been inside the car for weeks, added to the sense of horror.

Silence and Rising Pressure

The LAPD's refusal to release key details has led to widespread speculation online. Fans and true-crime followers have flooded social media with theories, some asking how a missing teenager ended up in the car of a chart-topping musician and others accusing authorities of keeping quiet.

When asked for comment after Trifunovic's announcement, the LAPD issued a brief statement: 'This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available to share with the public, it will be released by Media Relations Division.'

The department encouraged anyone with information to contact its Robbery-Homicide Division or LA Crime Stoppers, but many said that was not enough. 'It feels like the case is being buried,' one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Where Is D4vd Now?

Since the tragedy, D4vd has withdrawn from public life. The singer canceled his tour, postponed his deluxe album Withered: Marcescence, and moved out of the Hollywood Hills home. He has not posted on Instagram since September 8, the same day Celeste's body was found.

Adding to the mystery, property records show he transferred the deeds to two homes in Texas to his mother just days after the discovery.

TMZ also reported a swatting incident at one of the properties, though police have not confirmed whether it was connected to the case.

Despite intense speculation, the LAPD has not named D4vd as a suspect. A spokesperson told Complex that the musician 'has not been charged or officially linked to the death,' meaning he cannot yet be cleared or accused until further evidence emerges.

Still, public doubt lingers. The combination of police silence, the singer's sudden disappearance, and the landlord's independent investigation has reignited claims of a possible cover-up. For now, one question continues to echo across Los Angeles: what really happened to Celeste Rivas inside that car?