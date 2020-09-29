Princess Beatrice looked stunning as she stepped out in a black dress for a date night with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were pictured leaving Scott's restaurant, in Mayfair, central London, on Thursday. For the outing, the British royal was dressed in a simple and elegant black frock, which she paired with a leopard print face mask and her favourite Gucci loafers which feature beautiful bee and star embroidery. The princess was also carrying her personalised clutch bag as she strolled the London streets with her husband, reports Daily Mail.

The above-knee frock from 'The Kooples' features sheer lace detailing and gold feather motifs all over it. The 32-year-old has worn the outfit on previous occasions as well, including a date with Edoardo back in 2019.

Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, tied the knot with the Italian nobility in an intimate ceremony on July 17, wearing a vintage gown she borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The dress by Sir Norman Hartnell along with her wedding shoes and a replica of her wedding bouquet has now gone on display at Windsor Castle.

Beatrice recently cracked a sweet joke about the 1960s dress during a virtual royal engagement. While announcing the winners of the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice's Kids Summer Art Competition, the queen's granddaughter commented on one of the drawings which showed the charity's mascot, Russell the Bear, at a wedding.

"I mean, Chloe, Russell Bear at a wedding. Do you think this might be my wedding? Because I had the chance to get married this summer and it was so much fun," she said. This was the first time the royal spoke about her secret wedding. "But I'm not sure if I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit," she quipped.

The vintage dress that was first worn by the queen for a state dinner at the British Embassy in Rome in 1961 was remodelled and fitted by the monarch's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin for Beatrice's wedding.