With the coronavirus outbreak devastating the economy, most businesses are marking 2020 as the worst. On the other hand, the gaming industry has reported increased demand for consoles and games. Several high-profile publishers already launched their highly anticipated titles such as "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," "DOOM Eternal," and "Final Fantasy VII Remake." With "Cyberpunk 2077" delayed to September, the next wave of AAA releases is set for June and July. With next-generation systems on the way, a new leak teases details about "The Elder Scrolls VI."

Starting off with the release date, fans of the long-running role-playing game franchise should know that there is a long wait involved. As indicated by an article from Alt/Char, the new installment is not due until 2024. Those who can recall know that the first time it was announced was back in 2018 at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). However, despite the release date being a few years off, the game studio is expected to offer a new IP called "Starfield" until then.

Sources claim that the complete title will be "The Elder Scrolls VI: Redfall" and will be set six years after the conclusion of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim." According to the leaked information, the major locations that will be featured are Hammerfell and High Rock. Akin to its predecessor, this open-world fantasy RPG presents familiar gameplay for veterans of the series. It will be available for PC and likely on next-generation consoles as well.

To showcase and maximise the capabilities of the new systems, the developers will be scaling elements to match expectations. As such, there are supposedly "huge, epic battle scenes with dozens, if not hundreds of characters battling on-screen in real-time." This purportedly involves a horde Orcs ransacking a city named Jehenna.

In "Skyrim," players can ride horses in addition to fast travel and more. In "The Elder Scrolls VI," Bethesda apparently plans to introduce a new system that will borrow mechanics from the upcoming "Starfield." Players will be able to customise their vessels ranging from a "a rowboat to a big four-sail pirate ship and can be crewed by NPCs." Without an official announcement, readers are urged to take this with a pinch of salt.