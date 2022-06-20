An elderly British man has been arrested by police in Santorini, Greece for allegedly clicking pictures of young children at a beach on the island, according to local media reports.

The incident took place on Kamari beach when the parents of the children playing on the beach called the police after they saw a man clicking pictures of their young children.

The police immediately sprung into action and subsequently arrested him over the allegations. He was then brought to Thira Police Sub-Directorate where the mother of one of the children identified him.

It is illegal in Greece to click photographs of children without their parents' consent, according to a report in The Independent. The case has been referred to a prosecutor at the Naxos Court of First Instance.

"The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon and immediately the bathers looked for police officers who were patrolling the beach of Kamari, to whom they reported the old Briton who was photographing the minor children who were playing carelessly," according to Greek newspaper Protothema

Recently, a 70-year-old British man was arrested by Greek police for allegedly raping his 34-year-old daughter while the two were on vacation in Greece. According to local media reports, the two had been drinking at a bar along a beach on the island of Crete before he attacked his own daughter last week.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was arrested by Greek police on Saturday, two days after his daughter filed a police complaint stating that her attacker was wearing all white clothes same as her father.

The CCTV footage from the bar showed the man making "obscene gestures" towards his daughter before hitting her in the face. He then followed her out the bar, and he allegedly raped her on a deserted beach. Medical examiners have said that the woman has injuries consistent with rape. DNA samples have been collected for comparison.

The man has been charged with felony rape, sexual abuse, and domestic violence offences. However, he has vehemently denied the charges.