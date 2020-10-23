Ellen DeGeneres is moving on to the next chapter of her life with a new hairdo.

Ellen DeGeneres recently debuted a new sleek hairstyle on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," just weeks after she apologised over allegations of workplace toxicity in her show. Ditching her signature pixie haircut, the 62-year-old showed off a slicked-back style.

Her new hairstyle is quite similar to the one Portia de Rossi rocked several years ago and also recently when they attended the Golden Globe Awards in January this year. The TV personality took to her social media accounts as well to show off her new hairdo last week.

"Inspired by my friend @KylieJenner, here is my thirsty photo," she wrote alongside a picture in which she copied Jenner's pose of running hands through her hair.

The last time DeGeneres changed her hairdo in the show hadn't gone this well. She filmed an episode with noticeably blonder and shorter hair last year after she tried the bleach-and-tone technique.

"When you have short hair, you have to color it often, cause my hair grows really fast. So I'm constantly coloring it, so it always looks different when you watch the show — sometimes it's a different tone," she had explained in the segment. The talk show host revealed that she just wanted to speed up the usual process of using foils to highlight her hair and therefore dyed her whole head which turned disastrous and still took hours to complete.

She said that her colourist gave it another try but her hair looked like "the pride flag" with so many colours. Expressing regret for her decision, DeGeneres said: "Like literally, I would touch my head and hair was falling out. I think my hair was so embarrassed, it didn't want anything to do with my head and said, 'I'm getting out of here.'"

DeGeneres' new look comes weeks after the premiere of the 18th season of her talk show, where she addressed the allegations of a "toxic" work environment at the show and apologised to the people who were affected.