On Sunday, several stars celebrated National Coming Out Day. Many of them took to their social media accounts to commemorate the day and honour the members of the LGBTQA community.

The award-winning daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres posted an adorable photo of herself with her partner Portia de Rossi. The couple can be seen standing in their kitchen in matching attires as de Rossi hugs DeGeneres from behind.

Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Hereâ€™s to celebrating coming out while weâ€™re all staying in. pic.twitter.com/UfrSlRRbcL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 11, 2020

"Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Here's to celebrating coming out while we're all staying in," writes "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host on Twitter.

Fans also heard from actor Matt Bomer, who was celebrating the occasion as well as his 43rd birthday. On the two special occasions, "The Boys in the Band" actor urged his fans to make a donation towards Trevor Project charity, an American non-profit organisation committed to the cause of suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other members of the community.

"Today is #NationalComingOutDay AND my birthday! You can help me celebrate by by donating to The @TrevorProject, the world's largest suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people," the actor captioned the video.

Meanwhile, songstress Demi Lovato co-hosted Facebook's "Coming Out 2020" event on Friday, whereby she opened up about her journey as queer.

"There were times when I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys," Lovato said during the event as quoted by USA Today. "I'm surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world and yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space.

The "Glee" star came out as a bisexual in the year 2017.

Her co-host and "Queer Eye" star Tan France marked the occasions by talking about his coming out journey. It is said that France opened up about being gay "in stages" until he joined the Netflix series.

"At the time, I didn't see it as brave, I was just so sick of not being myself," France said. "I just wanted to relieve myself of the burden of feeling so stifled by the secret."

In my home, we teach that love is love, and the importance of accepting everyone in all of their beautiful uniqueness! Happy #NationalComingOutDay to the LGBTQ community, we support you and cherish the vibrance you bring to the world! ðŸŒˆ pic.twitter.com/yzB0LqXRwV — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 11, 2020

In addition, "Dancing With the Stars" host Tyra Banks tweeted: "In my home, we teach that love is love, and the importance of accepting everyone in all of their beautiful uniqueness! Happy #NationalComingOutDay to the LGBTQ+ community, we support you and cherish the vibrance you bring to the world!"

National Coming Out Day is an annually celebrated event in support of the LGBTQA community. It was first celebrated on Oct. 11, 1988, in the USA in the honour of one-year anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.