Ellen DeGeneres is planning for a comedy comeback two years since the "toxic workplace" scandal tarnished her former talk show called "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition, that DeGeneres is preparing a no-holds-barred comedy tour and streaming special in 2023 because she wants to speak her truth.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "The feeling is that people want to hear Ellen talk in uncensored ways about her life, her money, her show and her relationship with Portia de Rossi. It's a chance to make a lot of comedy noise with material that goes deep on that stuff."

The same informant claimed that Ellen DeGeneres is not afraid of alienating fans of her feel-good show.

It shared, "She's not worried how they'll react to this slightly twisted, edgier side of her. Ellen's always had an edge, it's just been stifled doing daytime TV. She thinks people are ready for some raw, uncensored material – enough with the sugarcoating."

Most, if not all, fans can recall that former employees of the leading daytime show claimed they faced racism, fear and intimidation while working for Ellen DeGeneres.

One anonymous source told BuzzFeed News, "That 'be kind' bullshit only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show. I know they give money to people, help them out, but it's for show."

At the time, most of the former employees who spoke to BuzzFeed News blamed executive producers and other senior managers for the day-to-day toxicity. However, one ex-employee told the publication that, ultimately, it is Ellen's name on the show and "she really needs to take more responsibility" for the workplace environment.

The same tattler added, "If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on. I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, 'Things are going great, everybody's happy,' and she just believes that, but it's her responsibility to go beyond that."

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres has yet to comment on the claims that she is set to make a comedy comeback to address all the issues she faced prior to the cancellation of her long-running talk show. So, devoted followers of Portia de Rossi's wife should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.