King Charles III has demanded that his upcoming coronation should be the biggest event of the century, a new report suggested.

Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that the father of Prince William and Prince Harry has already been acting like a diva and is not taking "no" for an answer. King Charles III allegedly wants to get all of his wishes before his coronation sometime next year.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Charles is being a real diva about the coronation. He wants it to be the event of the century. Aides are having to remind him to keep within the budget."

It added that King Charles III wants to wear a new uniform during his coronation. However, having one made means that there would be additional payables.

The unidentified informant said, "Charles has a whole new closet of custom-made suits for his coronation and isn't happy with any of them. Not one! They're either too stuffy, too formal, or lack that je ne sais quoi."

The magazine added that King Charles III has no problem with hiring and firing designers left and right if they do not give him what he wants. It is also claimed that the new British monarch wants to have a new royal ring customized for his use, especially with his "sausage" fingers.

The tattler shared, "None of the royal rings fit his swollen hands, and it's costing an absolute fortune to get them resized. Prince William isn't very pleased about it because it means they'll be too big for him and Prince George to wear when each of them eventually takes the throne."

King Charles III reportedly insisted that his coronation is his special day, which is why he would never settle for anything less. The husband of Queen Consort Camilla, as per the magazine, wants the day to be perfect and all his demands to be met.

While it is possible that King Charles III wants his upcoming coronation day to be perfect, it should be noted that he has yet to comment on the claims about his outrageous demands, especially after Queen Elizabeth II's death. So, avid followers of the new monarch should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.