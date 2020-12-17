Ellen DeGeneres seems to be on the recovery stage in her battle with COVID-19. She told fans on Wednesday that she feels better already.

The talk show host shared "a little update" on her health in a video posted on Twitter. She said that she is "feeling a hundred percent" and that she feels "really good." The 62-year old did not really go into detail about her symptoms when she first went public about her COVID-19 diagnosis. However, it is obvious from the sound of her hoarse voice that she also had a cough.

"One thing that they don't tell you is you get a somehow excruciating back pain," DeGeneres shared.

"I didn't know that was a symptom but I talked to some other people: back pain. How come? Back pain — bad," she added.

In the same video, the "Finding Dory" star also thanked everyone for their well-wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery.

"Thank you to all the well-wishes out there. I appreciate it very much, " she said.

DeGeneres concluded her quick health update with a game of Connect 4 with whoever is taking her video, presumably wife Portia de Rossi.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is temporarily on hiatus after she announced she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. At the time, the comedienne said she felt fine and that she had already notified those who were in close contact with her. It is unclear if de Rossi or anyone from the show also tested positive for the disease.

DeGeneres said she contracted the virus even though she followed proper CDC guidelines. She did not say how she got it but reminded everyone to keep safe and healthy. She informed viewers that her show will resume after the holidays.

DeGeneres is among the growing number of celebrities who went public with their COVID-19 diagnosis. The first were Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. They contracted the virus while filming in Australia at the onset of the pandemic in early March. Bryan Cranston also had it around the same time as the couple and they have all donated plasma to help others battling the disease.