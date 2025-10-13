He was the adventurous star who captured hearts, travelling across South America with his mum on the BBC's Race Across the World. Now, the family of Sam Gardiner is mourning his tragic loss, with his mother, Jo, releasing a heartfelt statement following an inquest into his death.

Sam appeared alongside his mum, Jo Gardiner, in the 2020 series of the popular show, embarking on an unforgettable journey.

A Tragic End

At Manchester South Coroners Court on Monday, 13 October, the inquest heard the devastating details of the crash that led to Sam's death.

Coroner Christopher Morris found that heavy rain, 'insufficient' tyre tread depth, and Sam's driving all contributed to the fatal collision.

Detective Constable Simon Venguedasalon, of Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, provided further context. He said witnesses reported seeing Sam 'overtaking and undertaking' slower vehicles, despite poor visibility and standing water on the road.

Doctors stated there was 'no realistic prospect of any kind of meaningful recovery' due to the severity of Sam's injuries. He died on 29 May, the inquest heard.

A Mother's Tribute

In the wake of the findings, Sam's mum, Jo, paid tribute to her son, agreeing that he was 'generous, big-hearted and caring', and saying he 'had so many friends'.

Coroner Christopher Morris echoed her words, saying, 'Sam was truly a remarkable person who lit up the lives of many...He loved his sport, he loved his cars, and he loved being outdoors'.

The coroner described him as 'one of life's adventurers', adding that he was 'caring, generous, with a great spirit and a big heart'.

A Lasting Legacy

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Jo expressed her gratitude for the support her family received.

'Following the inquest, we want to thank all the witnesses who stopped to help Sam and all the emergency services involved', she said. 'Whilst we are heartbroken over the loss of Sam, the generosity of people towards helping others with FASD is inspiring'.

A JustGiving page launched in his memory by his family has so far raised more than £28,500 for the charity National FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder).

Jo shared that her adopted son had been diagnosed with the condition, which can develop when someone has been exposed to alcohol in the womb.

'We adopted Sam and he was diagnosed with FASD. As viewers of season two will recall, this was a big challenge both for Sam and for us as his parents', she had said previously in June.

'National FASD helped us on that journey. If some good comes of this tragedy, it will be that FASD is better understood'.

Rest in peace to Sam Gardiner, who took part in series 2 with his Mum, Jo, back in 2020. #RaceAcrossTheWorld pic.twitter.com/cQpeUot2dK — kevws (@kevwgs) June 4, 2025

In an emotional tribute after his death, his parents, Jo and Andrew, said they were 'devastated'.

They added, 'Sam left us far too soon, and while words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special'.

Sam's parents said he was 'adored by his family' and described him as 'loyal, funny and fiercely protective'. They added his time on the BBC show 'opened Sam's eyes to the wonder of adventure'.

