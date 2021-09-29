Ellie Goulding can rely on long-time friend Princess Eugenie for tips on baby care as the latter is already a mum to seven-month-old son August Philip Brooksbank.

The pop star admitted in her cover interview for Tatler magazine that there is a "sense of camaraderie" in swapping tips with new mums like her. She said it is something she is thankful for especially when she finds herself at a moment of anxiety during her motherhood, which she called "surreal."

"When I have moments of anxiety, I go back to the billions of women who have been in the same situation, so I try to be totally pragmatic about it. There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding, and just figuring it all out," Goulding shared when asked how she is finding motherhood.

"It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that," she added of being a parent to her five-month-old son, Arthur Ever.

Goulding also expressed her gratitude to Princess Eugenie for being there for her during her pregnancy. She said they were in close contact and that she "has been a great friend."

"We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride," the "Love Me Like You Do" singer shared in a March interview with The Telegraph.

Goulding said she kept her pregnancy a secret during the lockdown and only went public with it when she posed for a magazine shoot while seven months pregnant. She remembered that most of her friends and family "were shocked."

"It wasn't on the cards, but it wasn't off the cards either–we'd had such a wonderful first year of marriage. I didn't tell anyone but then I got to a point when I was ready for people to know," she explained.

Princess Eugenie was among the star-studded guests when Goulding married her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in 2019. Likewise, the 34-year old was there for the royal when she married Jack Brooksbank in May 2018.