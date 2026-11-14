A Miami hazing victim believes his ethnicity influenced how severely he was beaten during alleged fraternity initiation activities in Florida. His account emerged on Saturday, 14 November 2026, in a criminal case involving a US Secret Service agent and two other men.

The allegations stem from gatherings held between 1 and 4 April 2026, when two prospective fraternity members were allegedly beaten with canes and paddles. Both required hospital treatment for life-threatening injuries. Three men were subsequently arrested, with prosecutors announcing charges on 26 July.

According to the Miami Herald, one complainant told investigators he believed he was 'struck harder and treated excessively' because he was a White Hispanic applicant.

His account reflects a personal belief rather than an established finding of discrimination. Prosecutors have not announced hate-crime charges against the defendants.

Affidavits Describe Alleged Beatings and Serious Injuries

According to arrest affidavits, the two men attended gatherings at a Sweetwater apartment between 1 and 3 April. Investigators allege they were repeatedly struck after incorrectly answering questions about the history of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

On 4 April, the activities allegedly continued at a house in unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Investigators said the beatings became so severe that one man's clothing was stained with blood.

The men were subsequently instructed to remove their bloodied clothes and place them in bags before leaving, according to arrest documents.

One complainant, a University of Miami law student, underwent surgery and received skin grafts after suffering extensive injuries to his buttocks. Arrest documents indicated that his injuries could have resulted in fatal kidney failure without emergency treatment.

The second complainant, identified in earlier reporting as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employee, required critical hospital treatment, including intubation.

The latest allegation raises questions about what led the complainant to believe his ethnicity influenced the alleged treatment. The report does not say whether investigators have examined that belief or whether the second complainant has raised the same concern. The available account does not itself establish discriminatory intent.

Secret Service Agent Among Three Defendants

Prosecutors identified the defendants as Marquez Christopher Pinder, Jared Lamar James and Elijah Delano Dyous.

All three face felony charges, including attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and hazing involving a deadly weapon. They have pleaded not guilty and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Secret Service Agent Marquez Pinder was arrested and charged today with five felonies in a near-fatal hazing incident that took place in April, according to court documents.



In June, I exclusively reported that a Secret Service agent was put on administrative… https://t.co/Ee6rahbcfe pic.twitter.com/KnwGEBAxn9 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 27, 2026

According to an arrest affidavit, one complainant identified Pinder, a Secret Service agent assigned to Miami, as the 'dean of pledges'.

Pinder's attorney, Justin Beckham, previously described the charges as 'grossly overcharged'.

The Secret Service confirmed that Pinder had been placed on administrative leave and said it was cooperating with investigators.

Kappa Alpha Psi's national organisation separately stated that the accused were neither active nor financial members. It said they had no authority to conduct initiation activities on its behalf.

The fraternity also maintains a policy prohibiting hazing.

The University of Miami clarified that the alleged incidents were unrelated to its fraternity chapter, despite one complainant attending its law school.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle condemned the alleged conduct when the arrests were announced in July.

'In Florida, hazing is abuse and it is a crime,' she said.