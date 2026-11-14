Lithuanian police are investigating after a gold-coloured Jesus statue was removed from a cross and smashed at a Vilnius shrine on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. CCTV footage shows one man holding the sculpture while another appears to photograph him.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. in the inner courtyard of the Shrine of Divine Mercy on Dominikonų Street. Police opened a pre-trial investigation into a suspected public order offence, and the church appealed for help identifying the man.

By Friday, 13 November, investigators were still seeking his identity. Meanwhile, manipulated images circulating online had added misleading claims to an incident already attracting attention.

CCTV Captures the Moments Before Jesus Statue Breaks

Footage circulated by the church shows a man carrying the figure towards another man sitting on a bench. He holds it up while his companion appears to take a photograph. The statue then falls and breaks into pieces, and both men leave.

The men can be heard speaking English, according to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT. That does not establish their nationality or whether they were visiting Lithuania. Police have not confirmed claims that they were British tourists or intoxicated.

The shrine's vice-rector, Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, told local journalists that he believed the man handling the sculpture appeared intoxicated. That remains his assessment, not an official finding. Nor have investigators publicly established whether the damage was deliberate.

Markauskas said the statue was made of plastic rather than precious metal. Yet its modest material did not make it unimportant to the congregation. The figure had been blessed, and people regularly prayed beside it.

The priest said the church bought the sculpture approximately eight years ago for €1,000. He estimated that replacing it might cost about €2,000. Police, however, have not announced a final assessment of the financial loss.

Church Appeals for Help as Altered Jesus Statue Images Spread

Markauskas shared footage of the incident and asked people who recognised the man to contact police. His appeal particularly addressed Old Town residents and staff at nearby accommodation businesses, who might have information useful to investigators.

The church also expressed grief at the damage and appealed for prayer and forgiveness. Its response reflected the shrine's religious significance. The church houses the original Divine Mercy painting associated with St Faustina Kowalska, a focus of devotion for pilgrims.

A separate problem emerged online. On 13 November, Lithuanian fact-checkers at 15min reported that images promoted as clearer pictures of the suspected perpetrator had been altered using artificial intelligence. The changes affected facial features, making the images unreliable for identification.

The report warned that presenting AI-generated details as improvements to blurry CCTV could fuel false assumptions about a person's background. The altered pictures should not be treated as authentic evidence of anyone's identity.

Vilnius police said an unidentified person had removed the sculpture from its wooden cross and broken it. The investigation is proceeding under Article 284 of Lithuania's Criminal Code, concerning public order violations. Police have not announced a theft charge.

On 13 November, officers said they were still trying to identify the suspected perpetrator. Markauskas said he hoped the church could install a replacement before Advent, while its appeal for information remained open.